Local officials have been hard at work setting and balancing their upcoming fiscal year budgets, and in many instances, they’re doing so with slightly lower property tax rates.
Granted, the reductions made to any property tax rate won’t be enough to offset the increase in property valuations this year, but every little bit helps — especially since valuations were set Jan. 1, months before Covid-19 swept through the nation and prompted business closures and job losses.
Thumbs up to Chisum and North Lamar ISD trustees and City of Paris and Lamar County staff for finding room to reduce the tax rate. Both Chisum and North Lamar property tax rates are down nearly half a penny per $100 valuation, and the City of Paris has a proposed tax rate that’s nearly 4 cents lower than the current fiscal year’s rate. Lamar County’s proposed rate is down nearly a penny.
A thumbs up also is due for Ruth Ann Alsobrook and the group 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done. Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal on Monday signed a proclamation celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote. That anniversary is coming Tuesday.
State Rep. Gary Vandeaver recognized the group’s effort and the anniversary with a letter, stating in part: “Progress was achieved but much more needs to be done to assure everyone who wants to vote can vote.”
Thumbs down to the U.S. Congress going home for a break while millions of Americans are left on the brink of being financially destroyed. Representatives and senators continue to collect their paychecks while Americans struggle to find jobs amid a half-open economy. While Covid-19 would likely have spread faster and damaged the economy without government intervention, the government did step in to slow or prevent illness and death, and that means the economic damage is the government’s responsibility. Congress should not get a break until it’s reached a deal.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.