When I was about five, my grandfather built a big haybarn and it wasn’t long before some bats took up residence. As I looked at these strange creatures hanging upside down from the ceiling, I wondered “what’s it like to be a bat?” I never found out, but that question came back to me as I browsed a new book entitled “Great Adaptations,” by Kenneth Catania, a biology professor.
Because Catania is a scientist in love with science and eager to share the excitement he feels, his book gives us a look into the minds of many strange creatures. I had never heard of a star-nosed mole, for example, but this small creature is the world’s fastest mammalian forager, using its weird nose as a rapid-fire receptor.
Likewise, I knew nothing about a “tentacled snake,” but this fishing snake of Thailand and Vietnam lives and hunts for its prey in the water. Whenever live fish are in sight, the snake waits, patiently and motionless, until a fish swims to just the right spot. Then, in a flash, it strikes and the fish is headed down its throat.
From moles that have super-sensing snouts to electric eels that paralyze their prey, animals possess unique and extraordinary abilities. In “Great Adaptations,” Catania presents an entertaining and engaging look at some of nature’s most remarkable creatures. Telling the story of his biological detective work, Catania shows how scientific discovery can be filled with adventure and fun.
Beginning with the star-nosed mole, Catania reveals what the creature’s nasal star is actually for, and what this tells us about how brains work. He also explores how eels use electricity to control other animals, and why emerald jewel wasps make zombies out of cockroaches.
He even solves the enigma of worm grunting — a traditional technique in which earthworms are enticed out of the ground — by teaming up with professional worm grunters. Catania demonstrates the merits of approaching science with an open mind and illustrates the fact that many animals have incredible abilities that defy our imagination.
As a result, his book does a great job of unveiling their hidden lives, at the same time giving an inspiring account of what it’s like to be a scientist in love with science and eager to share the excitement.
The irresistible enthusiasm of “Great Adaptations” couldn’t come at a better time — because science is under assault not merely by know-nothing deniers but also in how it is taught and presented to the general public. Too often it’s dispensed as a collection of facts and recitations of what past research has uncovered, which all too often means just “memorized.”
By contrast, as Catania clearly understands and demonstrates beautifully in his book, science offers adventures in trying to decode the mysteries of the natural world. This open-minded attitude toward biology’s many unanswered questions is the organizing principle of “Great Adaptations.”
Humor goes arm in arm with wonder in Catania’s telling. His chapter on “worm grunting” includes not only a beautiful description of how a careful scientist tests alternative hypotheses but also the historical and anthropological background behind a practice that might at first seem comical.
Although Catania’s writing is lively by itself, “Great Adaptations” is further enhanced by informative photos and comical drawings.
