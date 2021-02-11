It’s often said the first step in solving any problem is to recognize there is one. Lamar County has a problem: Roads.
The abysmal conditions of many county roads is a perennial complaint heard by the county’s commissioners, who are tasked with road and bridge maintenance. The commissioners will tell you they’re doing the best they can with the funds they’ve got, but that candle is being burned at both ends — revenue for roads is dwindling each year while the cost to fix them rises.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Alan Skidmore spoke with The Paris News in depth on the matter, even providing a tour of roads in their precincts. Some have been badly damaged by vehicles heavier than the roads were built to withstand. Others are in need of regular maintenance the county can’t afford after tending to the most heavily damaged roads.
Bass said he wants high quality repairs for the roads in his precinct that will last. Each precinct has a team of six full-time road hands who, Bass and Skidmore said, work diligently to repair damage, but the resources are limited and equipment is dated.
Among the most limited resource for road repair is cash. Road maintenance is expensive — “You could literally use your whole budget on one road,” Bass said. But it’s not only an infrastructure investment, but a promised service to residents who live along those roads and pay their taxes.
Road repair can be funded upfront with tax revenues, or the county can take on manageable debt. The key word there is manageable — like buying a house, the county should stay within its means and seek the shortest repayment term.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell is averse to debt, a point he made repeatedly when running for the role. “I want to control spending,” he said in September 2018. “I’m for fiscal responsibility. I’m a conservative. I don’t like a lot of government spending. I also don’t like borrowing, either.”
But the damage to roads is done, and it’s up to Bell and the commissioners to fix it. And it is a problem, one that could impact the area’s growth and prosperity. Call them, let them know how you’d like them to solve the problem, and hold them to it.
Klark Byrd
