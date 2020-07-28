*CORRECTION: A previously mentioned infection rate is actually the percentage of adults at high risk of serious illness if they contract Covid-19. The article has been corrected.
So it took an executive order from the governor to the people of Texas to wear face masks in public spaces where social distancing is difficult — or nearly impossible — to make a dent in the still-rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, but people are still not accepting the efficacy of this simple act to help stop this disease.
Three weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott finally issued a mandate for all of the people of Texas to wear some sort of face covering to help slow the spread of the disease, the numbers have gone down, from a state record daily high on July 17 of nearly 15,000 new cases to just a little over 8,700 new cases on July 24, but a lot of people are still refusing to believe that wearing a mask can make a difference.
Why aren’t people taking this thing more seriously?
Here in Texas it took months for the governor of the state to do more than suggest people might want to think about covering their mouths and nose to help stem the spread of a potentially-lethal respiratory disease that is spread by the microscopically small droplets of body fluid people release with every breath, every cough or sneeze, every open-mouthed vocalization they make. Did people listen? Nah. They just continued to scream in everyone’s face that they had the right to scream in anybody’s face whenever they wanted, wherever they wanted. They refused to believe the virus was real, or that it was as bad as they were being told. They really started to scream when the places they went to be all up in people’s faces were closed.
The lockdown did what it was supposed to do. It slowed the spread of the disease so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed with the rising tide of cases that was predicted. Unfortunately, when things began to open up again, the numbers of new cases started to climb.
People are dying from Covid-19 by the scores, every day, in Texas, but some people say things like ‘“People die everyday all the time, so what?” I would ask, “How many people dying every day is it going to take?”
What’s going to happen when cold weather comes and people also have to contend with other seasonal infections?
How about when school starts and millions of Texas children sent away from campuses this spring to keep them from being infected are sent back to class?
Are you ready to brave the Christmas shopping crowds without a mask? I’m not.
No one likes having to wear a mask. I don’t like wearing a mask, but I will, because I do not want to die drowning in my own bodily fluids. I do not want to risk suffering the effects of a virus no one has had the time to study and understand thoroughly and devise a way to treat effectively or prevent definitively.
I was told by a close friend of mine that a friend of hers has admitted she totally dismissed the seriousness of the virus until several people in her family caught it. This friend of a friend got the virus herself and now admits she was wrong, and regrets her attitude and her actions. She said she is feeling unwell even now, months after she was diagnosed, and has begun to fear she will never fully recover from the chronic fatigue and other debilitating symptoms she still suffers.
Yes, the mortality rate of the virus is really quite low, despite experts saying it's more infectious than the flu and anywhere from 40% to 60% of adults are considered at high risk of developing serious illness if they contract Covid-19, but with no vaccine or definitive treatment for the disease, and no way to know if the human body can develop immunity to it, the virus can and just might continue to infect — and kill — people for years.
If it’s not going to go away, we all better stop being stubborn and do whatever it takes to not catch this thing and give it to others. Pretending it can’t happen just doesn’t cut it.
