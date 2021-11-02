As it regards local retired pastor Charlotte Coyle and The Paris News’ article on her book in this past Sunday’s edition, she says the Bible is not a history book or a science book, but just a book of stories of people’s various interpretations of God. That is not true at all. It is God’s Word. And it is history and science. Everything in it points to Jesus Christ, the Savior Messiah.
What you think about it does not change what it is. All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness (2 Timothy 3:16). The primary problem with Mrs. Coyle and many others like her is they deny the authority and sufficiency of scripture.
Her fundamental evangelical raising with its unfortunate silencing of women caused a personal reaction inspired by the devil himself to look at the Bible as just a bunch of stories. If she truly were a theologian, she’d have long recognized her bias, repented of it and would be proclaiming the Bible as being the only authority man should listen to and that it is sufficient for all of life for pointing man to God through Jesus Christ. Instead, she’s leading people further astray from those truths by trying to proclaim her own truth, which is no truth at all.
Therefore I discourage anyone from reading anything she writes and am frankly glad that she’s a retired pastor so she doesn’t have an active pulpit from which to share verbally.
Allan Hubbard
Paris
