There was much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, including the many men and women who volunteered their time to ensure those in unfortunate circumstances received a hot meal and some warm clothes for the coming winter. That includes those behind the Christians in Action Thanksgiving Day meal, which served more than 500 people, and those behind the CitySquare Paris Thanksgiving meal, which came a month after the nonprofit organization partnered with Spring Lake Assisted Living and Paris Regional Medical Center to dole out nearly 200 coats. Make no mistake, it’s hard work putting these events together and manning them, but it’s worthwhile and makes all the difference in someone’s life.
Thumbs up too this week to our American Workers, the crews of Paris EMS. Well, truly, of EMS crews everywhere. Every year on Thanksgiving, the newspaper features a group of workers who don’t get to take the holiday off. Previous installments have celebrated police, firefighters, dispatchers, health care workers, and even some restaurant and retail workers. This year’s group, EMS crews, are no exception — but they are exceptional in their acceptance that the holiday is just another work day for them. They move celebrations with family so that they can be at the ready to respond for the community. Their spirit is indefatigable, and so is this community’s support of them.
Thumbs down to a new surge of Covid-19 affecting other parts of the country and world that is sure to make its way to this part of Texas. While other parts of the U.S. are being strained by rising Covid-19 cases, the delta surge here in Texas appears to have subsided. Now the world is watching the highly transmissible omicron variant spread. Public health workers here say the best protection is to be vaccinated, but please remember other precautionary measures like masking in crowded public places to help keep a new surge from starting here.
