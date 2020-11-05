Is that information you’re sharing on social media attributed to a reputable news source or existing document? If it’s just a claim of malfeasance, beware — it could be misinformation.
In the wake of the nation’s largest general election, misinformation campaigns are full throttle online. Did you hear the one about Fairfax, Virginia, switching 100,000 votes from Trump to Biden? Turns out, Fairfax election officials found a spreadsheet counting error that gave former Vice President Joe Biden 100,000 extra votes. The error was corrected in minutes, and those votes were taken from Biden. President Donald Trump lost no votes in the correction.
How about the one where Wisconsin suddenly discovered Biden ballots after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday? According to news site Urban Milwaukee, Biden took the lead after 3:30 a.m. when the city of Milwaukee added its absentee ballots to its total. Milwaukee is heavily Democratic. There was no discovery. They just kept counting.
Oh, how about the one where Michigan reported more than 138,000 Biden votes yet none for Trump? Well, the guy who initially reported that, Matt Mackowiak, a conservative commentator and chair of Texas’ Travis County Republican Party, acknowledged his tweets about it were incorrect. “I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county,” he said.
It’s easy to hit that share button on something a friend or family member shares, especially when it’s concerning something as important as our national election, but it can quickly do more harm than good. We live in a time where a typo on a spreadsheet in a single American city can spark a wildfire of conspiracy theories across the nation in a matter of minutes. It’s up to us, as individuals, to fight that fire.
Take the time to verify information you see online, especially on social media. Consider it a service to your fellow Americans.
Klark Byrd
