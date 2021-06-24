When I was covering Audrey Spanko’s bid to unseat Sen. Bryan Hughes last year, the second-to-last event I attended was a mock debate. Since Sen. Hughes refused to even acknowledge Spanko’s challenge, she set up a sort of mock debate, where she talked about what her opponent had voted for and had said about various topics, then responded with her own view of the issues.
At the end, almost before the last question, a former Texas House representative for Lamar County spoke up and mentioned that though those in the Legislature didn’t get paid much, their retirement pay was excellent, if you made it past a certain year point.
I looked it up. To date, lawmakers get paid $600 per month, about $7,200 per year — this is considered a per diem of $221 for every day the Legislature meets in a normal session — and an additional $150 per day for when a lawmaker is in Austin or on the road for official business. However, for their retirement, depending on the number of years served, they get paid equal to a state district judge.
In a 2012 article in The Texas Tribune, the writer notes the salary of a state district judge is $125,000, set by the lawmakers who depend on it for their retirement. Legislators who serve at least eight years get to start collecting their pensions at 60, and if they have 12 years of service, their benefits can start when they turn 50. The formula for retirement is the base salary times 0.023 times the years of service. The year after that article was written, the salary jumped 12% to $140,000.
Sen. Bryan Hughes turns 52 in July, and he’s been in the Legislature since I graduated from high school in 2003, 18 years ago, meaning he could have started collecting his pension last year, clearing over $54,000. And the Legislature only meets for five months once every two years. The rest of the time, they are free to go back to their day job, which for many is a position at a law firm or as a private business owner/CEO or other high-earning individual — people who automatically have more financial wherewithal and flexibility to attend the Legislature for six months out of every two years, not necessarily those who would actually best represent those in their district.
And this gives the politicians much, much more of a retirement safety net than what is granted to the Teacher Retirement System, created by Texas for anyone who works in a school district, from cafeteria workers, to teachers aids to teachers and administrators. I know personally of one example — a woman who works alongside my sister at an elementary school — who is currently fighting with TRS over getting her deceased husband’s Social Security benefits. TRS recipients aren’t even eligible for their own SS benefits in most cases — since they pay into the state’s retirement system, which is badly run in my personal opinion. It seems even in retirement, the state doesn’t want to pay teachers too much.
Many lawmakers seem quite prompt when it comes to money for their own pockets, but less so when it comes to other state workers.
The state’s whole retirement system needs a major overhaul. Maybe we should pay currently serving legislators more and give them less in retirement. It would open the door for a wider diversity of viewpoints in the state legislature if more people could afford to spend their time in the state Capitol advocating for their district.
