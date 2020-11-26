A lot of the past year has had us collectively, as a society, remaking a lot of norms.
At the beginning of 2020, I did not know what a Zoom meeting would even look like. Now, I know to turn off my camera and mute my microphone right off the bat.
I now know an easy way to “guess” 6 feet apart is to have both parties outstretch their hands and have them a little over a foot apart, which is nice for my friends who have anxiety.
There’s a meme making the rounds on the internet where posters put up two photos, one labeled “how it started” and another labeled “how it’s going,” and if that’s not the most 2020 meme ever, I don’t know what is. The meme started as a positive recognition for relationships, and then the internet took it and ran with it. My favorite so far is the one from the “Friends” episode where Ross, newly divorced for the second time, decides to follow his New Year’s resolutions. He’s all bright and sunny in the first one, and in the second, his awesome leather pants are down around his ankles while he’s covered in baby powder wondering how to get out of the bathroom with any dignity intact.
A lot of cities this year are going for reverse parades, that’s where the parade floats stand still while the viewers drive past, and I really like the idea. For one thing, it makes it easier on the float designers. Instead of worrying whether the papier-mâché head of Santa will fall over with the flatbed trailer bouncing over every little crack in the road, they can just set it and forget it. “Riders” on the floats no longer have to police children quite so hard to make sure they don’t fall off a moving vehicle. None of the spectators have to worry about parking. There’s no leaving the parade early so you don’t have to fight traffic. And all of the civic groups and businesses still get to have fun creating amazing displays. The only downside is no candy this year, but that’s what the dollar store is for.
Some people may hate me for this, but I really want to normalize wearing a mask if you are sick. Think how much harder it would be for the common cold or the flu to spread around if this were the norm. Back in the spring, commentators — including myself — talked about how Japan didn’t have to shut down, but that is because it’s normal in Japan to wear a mask when sick. It is an amazingly simple and effective civic act to protect others.
This year has also thrown into hard relief just how vital the internet is to our society. Like electricity before it, the internet has gone from novelty to ubiquitous, inserting itself into every corner of our lives. I’ve said it before — the internet needs to be considered a utility. Some people may claim they don’t use the internet at all, so why bother, but that’s like someone living off of well water saying the county water supply doesn’t need to run a line through their yard. Droughts happen. The unimaginable does happen.
This year has also outlined just how hard it is to be a teacher. After the first six or nine weeks of school, a lot of districts either flat-out eliminated distance learning or greatly reduced it. Parents wanted their children back in school, pronto.
While the season has me reflecting back on the year, one thing I am happy about for 2020: it’s almost over.
