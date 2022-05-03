You will never find me featured on an episode of a show like “Hoarders,” but friends have on occasion asked me if I ever thrown anything away. Of course, I do. But I do have a lot of files that I don’t intend to ever part with while on Earth.
One of them contains old report cards, Not every single one of them but several of them.
At my high school reunion last month, the talk, as it has at every reunion I have attended, rolled around to stuff we did in our 12 years of primary and secondary education.
I have learned that people remember things differently. Some things that I recall vividly don’t even register with some people even though they were right there with me in the moment
However, while they couldn’t remember details, most of my friends could remember my usually strained relationship with teachers and coaches.
So when I got back to Paris, I looked at some of my old report cards and the comments my grade school teachers made are a hoot, now.
In the first grade I had yet to hit my stride. Plus my first grade teacher’s son was a minister who sometimes preached at the Baptist church my family attended.
I am sure that had something to do with my good behavior in first grade that earned me Mrs. Verba (that is her name, for real) Landrum’s comment, “I would love to have a room full of pupils just like David.”
Over the summer I hit my stride and my true nature emerged in the fall in second grade as Mrs. Mamie McKenzie pointed out, “David could do better work if he paid attention, talked and played less.”
Third grade was a tumultuous one for me, and Mrs. Gladys Sayler, who was the teacher. I spent a lot of time in the cloakroom because I preferred talking to Rene or getting up to go visit with my friend Jearl when she was reading Johnny Texas tales to us. She even had coach Bingham rope tie my feet to my desk one time. I also hurled my math workbook across the room one day in frustration over a train leaving a station at 6 p.m. and trying to figure out who was in what railcar and when it would arrive wherever it was going. I also snapped back at her a number of times.
She was driven to comment in the third six weeks, “David talks too much. He leaves his seat too much. He reads well, but doesn’t pay attention when the class reads aloud.”
The next grading period brought another comment that got me in trouble at home. She wrote, “David talks too much. He is inclined to be sassy at times,”
The first, second and fifth sixth week comments also pointed out the almost insurmountable problem I had been to her properly teaching the rest of the class all year long.
Then when writing the sixth week’s comment she apparently confused my report card with one of the students who had given her a more peaceful year. She wrote, “I have enjoyed teaching David.”
One of my favorite teachers was Mrs. Mary Gray in the fourth grade. I was on good behavior until I was struck with chicken pox.
When I got back to class from my two week and two day absence (I had a bad case of the it), Mrs. Gray assigned my friend Cindy to help me catch up.
Cindy was at the reunion and didn’t remember helping me ace the five makeup spelling tests by providing me with anywhere from one to five letters during our testing period. If she said a word and I looked at her funny, she would say it starts with a d then an a and so one.
When I was reminding Cindy of it, Diana laughed and said, “Aw, Cindy is so sweet. She must have felt sorry for you with your puppy dog eyes.”
Anyway, Mrs. Gray noticed, even though I was an E student in spelling, how “perfect” I was on the tests Cindy administered, writing, “David has done unusually well in spelling this period.”
I learned early that we get by with a little help from our friends.
