Wednesday would have been my sister’s 78th birthday, but she died in 2013 when her heart gave out.
I think about her all the time, but last week when I read about the doll collection at the Valley of the Caddo Museum, I thought how much she would have loved to see that.
I remember when we were children how proud she was of her Madame Alexander dolls; she had the Little Women set. They weren’t to play with as I recall. I remember her and her good friend and neighbor, Sharon Wooley, talking about how beautiful the dolls were and taking pictures of each other with them. Sharon had a collection of Madame Alexander dolls at her house, and I’m sure they did the same thing when they were at Sharon’s.
She loved those dolls and had them for years until the joy they brought her was replaced by a Princess telephone and phone calls from boys.
After we both left home, she and I kept in touch via letters — remember those? — and by phone. She loved to laugh, and that is usually what we did on the phone.
I always thought it was funny that she remembered things differently than I did. But she was always older than me when they happened and perspective is an individual thing.
One thing we could almost always agree on was our great family trip to California in 1962.
My dad had planned the route that would take us to many tourist hot spots before arriving at Disneyland. One of those spots was the Grand Canyon. Since the trip was planned with reservations, we had to be on schedule. Well, we must have stayed 10 minutes too long at one of them because we were running late to get to our motel near the Grand Canyon. By the time we were getting close to wherever we were heading, it was dark, real dark, and we may have very well been lost. Every time my mother would see a glimmer of light, she would say, “Lerma, stop up here and ask where we are.”
He wouldn’t stop,
On we’d go, until he finally said that we weren’t going to make it, we’ll just have to sleep here. Here was a filling station that was closed. He pulled out two cots from the trunk and told my sister, younger brother and me to sleep in the car. He and mom would sleep on the cots outside next to the car.
I don’t know how long they had been standing in the pouring rain when I heard the pounding on the windows. They were yelling “let us in.” Norma, my sister, on the backseat and Aaron, my brother, snoozing on the floorboard were undisturbed by the rain, the pounding and the yelling. I got to sleep, or tried to, sitting up in the front seat next to my soaking wet and not at all happy parents.
A knock on the window woke us up. It was the owner of the gas station wondering if we had car trouble. As my dad and the man were talking, my sister said, ”Daddy, look.” We all turned as one and there, not two blocks away, was a sign for the motel we had reservations to stay in the night before.
I don’t think my mom said a word to Dad during the hours we spent at the Grand Canyon or on the drive to our next scheduled stop.
