Paris ISD did the right thing Tuesday night.
Look, you’re tired of wearing masks, I’m tired of wearing masks, we’re all tired of wearing masks, but I am putting the safety of other people ahead of my personal comfort by wearing one, and you should, too.
In my job, I talk to a lot of people in a day, of all ages and all walks of life. Some of it is over the phone, thankfully, but a lot of it is in person. Last week, I got to interview this wonderful woman, Billie Dove Kemper, about her taking over her parents’ mail subscription, which makes it one of the oldest subscriptions on record for The Paris News.
We had a great talk, and she showed me around her home, and I took pictures of her, her photo albums and her house. The whole time I wore my mask. She was vaccinated, I was vaccinated, but I still wore my mask because I am not as isolated as she is. She is 91 years old, and I am not going to risk passing Covid-19 onto her or anyone else.
If you read my column regularly, you know I have a brand new niece. She is utterly adorable and just starting to smile and gurgle when Aunt Kimmy makes silly faces at her. I love getting to hold her and play with her. She just recently got her first immunizations, including DTaP, MMR, etc.
Before that? She had nada, zip, zero. The only immunity she had was what she got from her mom’s breast milk. You bet your butt I’m wearing my mask for her as well.
And speaking of immunizations. Get the shot. I don’t care if it’s Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, whatever. Get the Covid-19 vaccination.
I’ve heard people go on about bad reactions and stuff, but those stories are outliers. More than 4.5 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccination have been administered worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Overall it is safe, effective and important to stopping this disease.
We’re up to the lambda variant right now with how fast this disease is mutating. The delta variant is surging in the U.S. right now, but lambda is the latest. Alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, zeta, eta, theta, iota, kappa, lambda. There’s 24 letters in the Greek alphabet, and if people don’t start getting their stuff together, we may just run out of letters.
I’ve also heard people in this town ask “what’s really in the vaccine?” It’s right there on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Nothing funky or off about it. People who spout conspiracy theory should be wearing tinfoil hats and ashamed of themselves for spreading misinformation. Shoot, Paris Regional Medical Center had a great video back in December when the vaccines came out where Dr. Amanda Green and Dr. Chris Prakash calmly and rationally explained what was in the vaccine and how it worked. And if you still have questions, call the hospital. Call your doctor. Call the Paris-Lamar County Health District. Call Walgreens. Call CVS.
The vaccine is free, and there are no excuses for not getting it, unless your doctor tells you you are allergic to one of the ingredients.
We all want this to be over. We all want to “get back to normal,” whatever that means anymore. The quickest way for that to happen is to stop listening to YouTube conspiracy videos, calling it “research” — and yes, I mean that sarcastically — and talk instead to your doctor. Wear a mask, get vaccinated, etc.
