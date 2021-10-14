The best childhood memories I have are of my mom reading to me and my sister. This one silly little book called “Mickey (Mouse, of course) and The Giant” especially comes to mind. As far as quality literature goes, it left much to be desired, but it wasn’t about learning at bedtime; it was about fun.
My mom was no trained voice actor, but she did her best to intonate the character’s voices with a little inflection and a lot of enthusiasm. The most striking thing about those memories in retrospect is that we never saw reading as anything associated with school or expectation. We saw it as an adventure unfolding in our bedroom.
Listening to my mom’s deep, daunting baritone for the giant answered by Mickey’s high pitched squeal, feeling the rough beanstalk in our hands and smelling the foul odor of the giant that Mickey would outmaneuver at every turn, all of that fun helped us develop significantly in academia as well as critical areas like imagination and empathy.
If you make reading fun for kids at an early age when they are first exposed to it, they will never see it as a chore. Rather, they will look forward to it and likely become life-long readers themselves. Reading fiction is still a treat I look forward to at the end of each day. I have always tried to set aside an hour to read before bed since the age of 10 and have read at least a novel a month since then as well, sometimes two.
My sister and I are the only ones on both sides of my family who have ever graduated college. Not only did we graduate, but both went on to earn our master’s degrees in graduate school as well.
A significant difference between us and our cousins is that my mom made sure to read to us every night. My aunts were hard-working ladies who were good moms, but stressed work ethic and discipline above all else. My cousins went on to trade schools or simply worked their way up to a standard of financial success. But when asked about their jobs at family gatherings, it’s usually the same lackluster response along the lines of “it’s work.” Whereas when my sister and I are asked about what we do, we have a whole list of stories to share about the fascinating things we are learning every day in a field of work chosen specifically to serve our individual gifts, passions and community.
During those childhood memories that remain most vivid in my mind, I remember looking at my mom with enraptured captivation. When she would read to us, it was like she possessed some kind of magic I would too someday when I wielded the power of the story.
All these years later, I’m a professional writer, or staff writer is the official title anyway, and every time my editor reminds me that we are “storytellers, not stenographers,” that enchanted 5-year-old inside of me can’t help but smile.
