hen I entered into this profession 27 years ago, the school district that I served at that time mandated one mission for all its teachers and that was to ensure that each student was advancing academically.
Seemingly overnight — specifically after the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School massacre — that directive and mission was abruptly unseated across America for everyone in the school system, as it was replaced with ensuring the safety of both staff and students. The regretful situation that occurred practically in our backyard in Uvalde, Texas has everyone’s attention and has rightfully re-focused everyone’s attention on the school’s new #1 mission and that is school safety
The discussions of school improvement initiatives this summer for my current district have rightfully taken more market share than I have ever experienced. My team and I have been purposeful in allocating our summer planning time to focus on the area of re-fortifying our facilities and evaluating our practices so that not only our kids and staff are indeed safe, but they also feel safe while they are at school. It is important for the community to know that the following guidelines provided by The Texas Education Agency are the things that we have completed:
- Conduct a Summer Targeted Partial Safety Audit. This audit was provided by TEA to assist districts in assessing the current high yield safety and security practices and to identify actions that will make the campuses more secure for the upcoming school year.
- Conduct an Exterior Door Safety Audit. The district found two exterior doors that students/staff would have to forcibly close for them to be classified as secure. Those two doors have been brought to the attention of the facilities director and will be fixed by the start of school.
- Convene the LEA’s Safety and Security Committee to review:
- the multi-hazard emergency operations plan (EOP) C.I.S.D. is a year ahead of this expectation as a comprehensive and current emergency operations plan was compiled last year by a former employee and prominently placed in each teacher’s classroom.
- And, as a component of the EOP, the LEA’s active threat plan; The compilation of that plan gave a committee of 12 a great reference point to discuss and suggest changes when they met on July 26.
- Ensure all campus staff (including substitutes) are trained on their specific LEA and campus safety procedures. We have secured the services of “One Training” who will ensure that our teachers know what to do in the five TEA identified areas of threats in public schools. All C.I.S.D. staff will complete this assessment before the first day of school.
- Schedule all mandatory drills for the school year This mandate was nothing new for C.I.S.D. as we have learned, over time, that if it’s not calendared it’s easily overlooked. The drills were calendared in mid-June
- Review and, if necessary, update access control procedures: Admittedly this was our primary area of vulnerability. The approved bond will make this a strength however those bond adjustments will not be completed this year. Until then the office well understands the adjustments they will now have to make to comply with this expectation.
- For the new school year, access control procedures must include exterior door sweeps (ensuring doors are closed and locked) at every instructional facility at least once each week while instruction is being conducted. The district now employs its very own School Resource Officer (SRO) and supplied this position with its own vehicle with the expectation of completing this expectation at all four facilities in our district where kids and staff frequent.
I think many will agree that the root issue of this rests almost entirely in the area of mental illness and the lack of resources that are available for individuals to receive the help they need. I am very proud to announce that the district has contracted with Care Solace, vimeo.com/605902961, to deliver services to any among our staff, students, and anyone belonging to the student’s household. This plan does not make us infallible yet what plan does. What it demonstrates is the mine, the trustees, and the district as a whole’s commitment to both our students and staff. We will continue to evaluate and modify this plan as needed.
