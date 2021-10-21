Demand for fuel is up nationwide, and so are prices. The national average on Tuesday hit $3.34 a gallon as many western states saw prices at the pump rise to an average of more than $4.50. In some areas of California, prices topped $5.27 for a gallon of regular gasoline.
The kneejerk reaction to rising gas prices tends to be blaming the sitting president, although the president has little to no control over the price of gas. Some might point to the shutdown of construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline as a contributing factor, but that extension to the existing Keystone Pipeline would not have been completed until 2022, and thus has no bearing on current gas prices.
The culprit for early gas price increases this year was market dynamics. For many months of the Covid-19 pandemic, Americans simply weren’t traveling as much as they normally would. That led to a surplus of fuel, which helped to drive down prices. But as travel returned, so too did the demand for fuel. The price steadily increased as Americans whittled away the surplus.
Another major contributing factor is the cost of crude oil. AAA reported Monday that crude oil closed daily above $80 a barrel, up from the low $60s per barrel in August. The cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas, according to AAA.
Not helping the current crunch are forecasts from the International Energy Agency for increasing oil demand, especially heating oil this winter. All the while, top oil producer Saudi Arabia has dismissed calls for additional OPEC supply, Reuters reported last week. As OPEC opted this month to stick to its previous agreement to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day a month, U.S. shale producers remain reluctant to raise output because of years of weak returns, the news agency reported. The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said output will rebound to 11.7 million bpd in 2022.
Expect the rising costs of fuel to continue impacting other areas of the economy already reeling from inflation, no matter how temporary government officials believe the inflation will be. It will be up to consumers to decide whether their travel plans are worth the price of gas until crude oil supply mets the demand.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
