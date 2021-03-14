Hats off to Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell for opening to the public a planned closed doors Commissioners’ Court meeting last week. That action led to today’s story about a presentation the court received Tuesday regarding a proposal to revamp the heating/air conditioning systems at the courthouse and courthouse annex and to install energy efficient lighting and water-saving measures in all county buildings.
The meeting was posted as an executive session because of security reasons at the Lamar County Jail, but Bell said after he further reviewed what was to be discussed, he decided the agenda did not meet the requirements for a closed meeting as provided by the Texas Open Meetings Act. Perhaps Bell should have delayed the meeting until he could have posted the change, but no judicial decision or attorney general opinion states that a governmental body must indicate in an agenda notice whether a subject will be discussed in open or closed session, according to the Texas Open Meetings Handbook. Bell did, however, notify The Paris News of the change so the public could be represented.
Although commissioners took no action on the proposal, which would cost almost $3 million, had Bell not decided the meeting should be open to the public, taxpayers would not have known commissioners might be considering the costly project. And, because no security measures at the Lamar County Jail were discussed at the meeting, commissioners would have been in violation of state law because the subjects discussed had little to do, if any, with security at the jail.
This week is Sunshine Week, a celebration of open government launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors — now News Leaders Association. The account of the meeting above is a prime example of the importance open meetings play in a democracy. The Paris News is proud to join other media outlets across the country in celebrating the many aspects of public information laws in Texas because open government is good government, and people have the right to know.
Expect to see a Sunshine Week logo when a particular story published this week is possible because the reporter had access to information because of the Texas Public Information Act, which includes both the Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act. The latter gives the public the right to request access to government information provided the information is not determined confidential by law, either constitutional, statutory or by judicial decision. Staff written columns this week also will focus on Sunshine Week, and the paper welcomes guest columns and letters to the editor on the subject as well.
A key thing to remember is that open meetings and access to information applies not just to journalists but to the general public as well. That’s why Sunshine Week and its yearly focus on the public’s right to know is so important.
