Republican Rep. Jeff Cason’s House Bill 2084 aims to strip renewable energy projects from incentives provided by the Texas Economic Development Act in Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. Cason filed his bill Feb. 23, about a week after Winter Storm Uri brought subzero temperatures that not only froze people’s pipes, but the state’s ability to generate enough electricity for Texans to stay warm.
“I think it’s absurd that Texas taxpayers are being forced to pay for ‘green new deal’ initiatives that have contributed to the failure of our electric grid,” Cason said after February’s storm. “I take the failures of last week very seriously, and this is one of the needed reforms to make sure the past failures never happen again.”
Cason was referring to stories of frozen wind turbines that emerged in the wake of Winter Storm Uri. That did happen, as confirmed by investigations into why the Electric Reliability Council of Texas ordered rolling blackouts that affected millions of Texans. That was not the sole — or even largest — contributing factor in February’s electric generation failure, however.
Renewable energy sources — wind and solar — generate 28.6% of the state’s electricity, according to ERCOT. Natural gas makes up 51% of that portfolio, with coal contributing 13.4%, nuclear 4.9% and hydro, biomass-fired units chipping in 1.9%.
During Winter Storm Uri, about 46,000 megawatts of generation was offline. ERCOT officials said 28,000 of those megawatts came from coal, gas and nuclear plants while 18,000 megawatts were from solar and wind. As it turns out, no sector of Texas’s electric generation was prepared for subzero temperatures. Natural gas pipes froze. Wind turbines froze. A nuclear plant tripped offline when it’s coolant line froze. Hydro, biomass-fired plants froze.
Everything froze.
Cason is singling out renewable energy for political points only. He contends taxpayers are being forced to pay for “green new deal” projects, when in reality, the incentives of Chapter 313 are available to a myriad of electric generation projects.
Chapter 313 is helping local school districts collect money they don’t have to turn over to the state as solar projects take root in the Red River Valley. HB 2084 should be dropped so lawmakers can focus on fixing real issues with Texas’s electric grid.
Klark Byrd
