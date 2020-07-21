Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya, the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned company and a privately held business, recently angered a lot of the people in his community, the ones who make up a large percentage of his customers, by sitting in front of a camera and praising President Donald Trump, calling him a “leader ... who is a builder.”
When Latinos, who often have their own, very different, opinions of Trump and his building abilities began registering their displeasure with his remarks and calling for boycotts of Goya products, Unanue told Fox News he was not going to apologize and said he felt the calls for boycott amounted to what he termed “suppression” of speech.
Trump and his daughter then set about acting like fools and showing out over the subject, which could be tantamount to violating the American government’s own rules against unethical behavior by sitting members of the executive branch.
The U.S. code of government ethics is designed to prevent employees of the country’s executive branch from using their positions and authority to endorse or advance a group or organization — public or private — or a product, a service or a person or in any way to use their office to promote anything or anyone or suggest it or they are preferred by the government.
It’s called “conflict of interest,” but now that I think about it, conflict of interest is something the Trumps know all about, isn’t it? Have you seen the pictures of Ivanka shilling a can of beans like a 1950s TV model, smiling at the camera all the while?
Sheesh.
What really gets me, though, is the CEO, Unanue, getting all puffed up and mad over the reaction he got from his customers and from his community.
What also really gets me is how he apparently thought no one was going to react to his remarks. What did he expect? He was sitting next to one of the single most-photographed persons in the world, a man who has a long and very public track record of saying despicable things about minorities — especially Latinos — and a man who has proven over and over again that he is willing to do despicable things to minorities — especially Latinos — to punish them because they are, apparently, a means to his own ends.
Unanue lauded Trump with the world’s media looking on, allowed himself to be recorded lavishing praise on a man who has no problem putting Latino children in cages and then acted all surprised when Latinos reared back and asked, “He said what now?”
Trump lashed out, tweeting about “cancel culture.”
Let’s think about that for a second — “cancel culture.” What does that mean, really?
Cancel culture is not a new thing, no matter how many people are throwing around the term‚ which is just a new-fangled, newly-coined term, probably thought up by some public relations hack with an appreciation of the way people love to throw around alliterations. Cancel culture is just a catchy way of referring to the way people react to things they don’t particularly like. It used to be called shunning, a way to put people who disrupt the accepted ways of their society away from everyone else unless, or until, the offender shaped up and fell in line.
Once society became more than just your tribe, though, shunning evolved into more unpleasant things, like banishment, stoning or tar and feathering, then institutionalized persecution and bigotry — which lead to even greater violence like programs, wars, concentration camps, chemical warfare and chokeholds — and then into things like blacklists, bean boycotts and — of all things — Twitter campaigns.
Cancel culture is as old as society itself. It just moves electronically-fast these days and reaches incredibly more people, and even if there were no such thing as the internet anymore, it’s never going to go away. People who say things anywhere they can be noted/recorded/broadcast have to expect reactions, good and bad, to their actions and opinions, and if they don’t like how people react, they can’t blame anyone but themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.