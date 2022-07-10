Seated around a conference table at Paris City Hall on Thursday afternoon, I felt as though I was witnessing history in the making.
Granted, my assessment of the situation may be a bit exaggerated, but to see county and city officials gathered to discuss a possible cooperative arrangement between the two governmental bodies was something I had not witnessed in more than 30 years of covering local government.
Historically, the two entities have had conflict after conflict, testing each entity’s authority and squabbling over how to finance services both within and beyond the city limits. Newspaper records are filled with stories about ongoing conflicts.
Signs of a new era of cooperation became obvious earlier this year when Commissioners’ Court gave approval to incentives in the city’s innovative 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program. The program forgives property taxes and penalties on vacant properties and prices the lots for $1 each, providing developers build new housing within five years. In addition, both the city and county provide a five-year 100% tax abatement.
But the meeting that transpired Thursday afternoon about a potential partnership between the city and the county for the creation of a fuel farm on property the county recently purchased on N. Main Street is a groundbreaking event for certain. If all the many details can be worked out, and if after careful review by both Paris City Council and Commissioners’ Court, to see that the plan is feasible, the two entities will pool resources to provide a central location for the storage and distribution for fuel for both county and city vehicles. Being able to buy fuel in bulk could produce savings of several hundred thousand dollars a year.
What is more encouraging than this first step at finding ways to save the taxpayer dollar, is the possibility for continued efforts toward communication and cooperation between the city and county.
Both City Manager Grayson Path and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell expressed optimism about continued cooperation.
“Any opportunity where two local governments who share the same taxpayers can work together is one that must be explored, vetted and pursued, if possible,” Path said. “We are very thankful that Lamar County approached us with this opportunity, and we are excited to explore the possible benefits it might serve for our similar operations and shared taxpayers.”
Bell expressed a similar view.
“I am excited to meet with the city to explore ways of working together to better serve the citizens of Lamar County,” Bell said. “We are in the early stages of investigating the practicality of the particular project. It may or may not make sense for us. But we are having such a productive open dialog with the city to find ways that we may be able to work together. I think it is a health exercise for local government.”
I agree. It’s both a health exercise in local governance and an encouragement for the public to believe we have forward-looking men and women in the position of leadership in this community who truly have our best interests in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.