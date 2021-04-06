If you recall, I am a vocal and enthusiastic fan of entertainment awards shows and have written about such frivolous, thoroughly enjoyable things a number of times over the years. From the Screen Actors Guild awards to the Tonys, the Emmys and the Golden Globes, to the Grammy awards and to pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, the Oscars, I specifically make time in my life to watch them all. I will even watch things like the Director’s Guild awards — if they can find a time slot on one of the more obscure down-list networks. I have even been known to watch — I cannot believe I’m admitting this — the People’s Choice Awards and the even more odiously obviously pandering-to-its-demographic MTV video and movie awards shows.
This does not, I insist, make me a bad person. It might make me a bit of an airhead and fanatic, yes, but what it does make me is a dedicated fan of films and TV shows and the actors and other talented people who have a hand in making the shows, movies and plays that are a abiding interest of mine — and many others — and have been for just about all of my life.
As of the writing of this column, I am anticipating, with great reservations, the airing of this year’s SAG Award show on Sunday, a show that will be far different from the funny, edgy, showcase for working actors of previous years, thanks to Covid restrictions. Now, I do understand the need for such strictures in a time when getting too close to other people has the potential to be a death sentence, or worse, a life-changing infection that can destroy a working actor’s chances of ever making a living again, despite the growing number of people who are getting the vaccines these days. I don’t have to like it though.
In February, the Golden Globe awards show was conducted, basically, over Zoom, with even the co-hosts socially distanced — Tina Fey on one coast, Amy Poehler on the other — and sort of making it work. What made it worth watching, for me, was the glimpses into the nominees’ private lives as they gathered in front of their monitors, some dressed in comfy clothes and accompanied by family members who would not have been able to be so close to them if the show was coming from a crowded auditorium.
This year’s SAG awards show won’t have even that enticement. It will be a one-hour, pre-taped, definitely not live show, which negates everything I personally look forward to seeing each year.
After the dressed-down, barefoot-on-the couch-with-the-kids-and-the dogs vibe of the Golden Globes, the Oscar producers almost immediately announced that their show, to be aired later this month, will be partly pre-taped and partly live, and they do expect anyone who actually attends the scaled-back live segment to get gussied up just like always. That means a lot fewer people in attendance, which I am afraid will mean a low fewer people watching the show.
I wonder if all those fashion designers are working even harder to get their clothes on what few Hollywood big-wigs will be there, or if they are willing to cut themselves some slack this year and skip the whole thing? We’ll see, won’t we?
I also just learned that the 2020 Tony Awards, which had been indefinitely postponed all of last year when the virus forced the closing of all of New York City’s live theaters, was to be aired sometime last month, digitally. I never heard anything about it. I don’t know if it even took place.
I have seen a few stories about the effort to get stage actors back to work, and how producers are working to reopen Broadway and get the Great White Way up and running again as soon as possible.
TV and filmmakers have already started the process, and with the increasing number of people getting smart and getting the vaccine, it makes me hopeful we will soon see the last of the less-than-stellar awards shows being beamed into our homes.
