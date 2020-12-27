Does the church reflect the state as a whole, as well as, their specific jurisdictions? Let’s see.
First, let me define what I mean by “the church” — the one religious institution’s governing administrative structure and their member groups and systems or denominations with their individual memberships for each of the messianic believing Jews and the engrafted believing gentiles of Catholics, orthodox, reformers and protestants. The church is not or ever should be made up of any other gods or religions; and historically, attempts to incorporate them have been destructive to the church and the world. The church is one, with Yeshua-Jesus being the head and the above member systems within the body, each having specific functions and gifts contributing to the life and operations of the one for good or for bad. When a system breakdown occurs, it affects the other systems in the one religious-spiritual body. What would the other groups of the world (religious and civil) conclude after they performed a complete (spiritual and psychological and physical) examination of the one church body?
Second, I define “the state” as the civil institutions governing administrative structures of the various forms of government throughout the world’s nations (ex., a republic, a democracy, a socialist-communist society, a monarchy...). Each form of government has a head and subordinate heads and representatives from each ones jurisdiction (ex., a president, governors, commissioners, mayors and councils...) of the whole society it serves. What would the other countries of the world conclude after they performed a complete (spiritual and psychological and physical) examination of the American state?
In the church, for the most part, it is believed, the governing authorities (church and state) have been instituted by God, and we are to obey those in authority to receive their just blessing or curse; to give honor and respect where due; and to pay our tithes and taxes as a means of supporting their operations and missions. Now, since God has allowed them to be in their position of authority, they are ultimately accountable to Him. If they misuse their power to abuse, defraud, extort, kill or oppress the ones they serve and if they fail to have compassion on “the least among us,” then “we the people” of both institutions need to justly defend against them. God says that vengeance is His, yet, there is a point at which their authority is taken away from them; and if that fails and they are allowed to continue, then civil disobedience is appropriate.
As history has shown us, there has been numerous times their unjust acts have led to war within and without the church and the state institutions. If we are to learn from history, not try to ignore it or attempt to rewrite it, both institutions must rely on and remain under God’s final authority in our everyday affairs. If our laws are not reflective of His laws, then the church and the state forfeit its standing with God and the citizenry and must be confronted with appeals to correct or else suffer the loss of His protection and reap the consequences.
In the beginning of our attempt to form a nation and subsequently a constitution, it was the church that provided the most influence on its conceptual forms and freedoms. As well, we had what was called “The Black Robe Brigade” made up of the clergy to fight alongside the regular military. The church needs to recreate a church alliance of local, state and national representatives that speak with the one’s voice and begin attending the monthly meetings of the various civil government councils, commissions, boards and agencies. This accountability should help ensure that our jurisdiction entrusted to us by God is in and headed toward His righteous cause; that is “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence” as was agreed upon in the Declaration of Independence.
The sad thing is, currently both institutions have lost significant ground in His freedom cause by attempting to incorporate or simply be out played by the author of the humanist religion and its pseudo-forms and freedoms. How much longer can we last as the church in and of the American state? The only hope for unity in the church and the state is to get back under His final authority and operate together with His policy and procedure manual.
