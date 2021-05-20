We’ve had comments on our Facebook page like, “They need to get off unemployment,” and “No one wants to work,” referencing Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent decision to cut off extra unemployment benefits created during the pandemic.
The thing is, people do want to work. A study from economists at Yale University, published on July 14, 2020, found that expansion of the social safety net during the pandemic overall helped families, especially those on unemployment insurance.
“We find no evidence that more generous benefits disincentivized work either at the onset of the expansion or as firms looked to return to business over time,” the abstract for the study, published at news.yale.edu states.
When you give money to a rich person, they invest it. They put it in pork futures or tech stocks or some kind of mutual fund. The overall benefit to the average person on the street when this happens is a complex matter I’m not qualified to unsnarl.
But I can tell you what happens when you give money to a poor or middle class person.
That money is circulated right back into the local economy. People pay off speeding tickets — which in turn goes into city or county budgets — they make loan payments, they buy things, and most of the time it’s necessary things they’ve been putting off, like a new mower because theirs is on its last legs. They hire a plumber to fix the toilet; they go to the dentist to finally get that cavity taken care of; and the list goes on and on. They buy birthday presents they couldn’t afford last year. They purchase a new laptop for their student.
Stories also are emerging about what else people have done with their extra unemployment benefits, and one of the leading themes is they go back to school. Those who have been working low-wage, “unskilled” labor jobs go get a certification in something like nursing assistant or HVAC, or they decide to finally finish their degree now that they’re not living in survival mode 24/7. They move on to better things now that they have the bandwidth to contemplate their futures.
Also, you have to consider the businesses that are complaining about workers not coming back. Far and away, the leader is the restaurant industry — an industry that is only required to pay servers $2.13 per hour while relying on their workers to make the rest up in tips.
I have worked service industry jobs before. I’ve served at IHOP, and I’ve served at a country club. Having most of your wage depend on the supposed generosity of the person at your table is not an experience I would care to repeat. There were a few great tippers, but most of the time it was a coin toss on whether I would even get 10%. And yes, before anyone comments, I was a decent waitress. Not a rockstar, but pretty good. I had two customers speak to the manager about me — and both were things that I had no control over.
The minimum wage hasn’t gone up since 2009, and yet the cost of everything — and I do mean everything, milk, bread, eggs, basic necessities — has risen substantially, but we’re still paying servers the same amount.
When he signed the minimum wage into law in 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt said he wanted a living wage, not a subsistence wage.
“The law I have just signed was passed to put people back to work, to let them buy more of the products of farms and factories and start our business at a living rate again,” he said. “… In my Inaugural I laid down the simple proposition that nobody is going to starve in this country. It seems to me to be equally plain that no business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country. By ‘business’ I mean the whole of commerce as well as the whole of industry; by workers I mean all workers, the white collar class as well as the men in overalls; and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level — I mean the wages of decent living.”
