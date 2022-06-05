I will always remember the fireball of a woman who wore a beaded bracelet to remind her of an important fact of life, and who during her short time here in Paris has done so much for this community.
Today, I join others in saying goodbye to Bobby and Brenda Wells, who have contributed so much since coming to Paris in 2015 from Benton, Arkansas, to take over the reins of the Toyota dealership here, Bobby as general manager and Brenda as marketing director. The couple has returned to Benton, which they consider home.
Although my path did not cross paths with Bobby as often, I got to know Brenda as a fireball who unselfishly volunteered her time to benefit so many organizations and has brought smiles to so many of us with her vivacious personality.
Whether it be reading to children with the Reading to the Future program of the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry to tirelessly assisting executive director Jenny Wilson in making presentations for the Lamar County United Way to lending her hand to raise money for local animal rescue organizations, or the Downtown Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, or Toys for Tots, Brenda’s influence has been immeasurable.
I interviewed Brenda several years ago to find out just what about this woman motivates her to do so much for others, and found that most everywhere she goes, Brenda wears a beaded bracelet to remind her to keep a balance in life – a single black bead filled with mud from the Dead Sea, the lowest point on Earth, is featured, as is a white bead with water from Mount Everest, the highest point.
“The black bead represents the lows in life, and the white one the highs,” Brenda said. “I have a lot of these bracelets in support of different causes, and I wear one every day to remind myself to stay humble during the good times and positive during bad times. And to always remember all people have lows in their lives.”
It is because of the low points in life, she volunteers.
“We all need to realize that today may be grand, but we never know when we might be in a situation and need help,” Brenda said. “I have always liked to help people; it’s just something I do.”
Brenda leaves Paris with many accolades to acknowledge her accomplishments. She was named 2017 Rotarian of the Year and in 2019 received the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador the Year award. She has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Paris, served on the board of the Chamber’s Visitors and Conventions Council, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and has volunteered for numerous nonprofit organizations.
I join the many on social media who have expressed appreciation to this couple for their service to our community, and wish them the best in their future endeavors. Their return home most definitely is Benton, Arkansas’ gain and this community’s loss.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.