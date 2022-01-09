Ever feel bombarded with predictions at the start of a new year, knowing full well most of them probably will never come true? Even the smartest people throughout history have been unable to predict the future.
Cynthia Crossen, of the Wall Street Journal, more than a decade ago reminded those tempted to make predictions about the future to keep them a secret because history has a way of making the most carefully thought out predictions in retrospect appear ridiculous.
Among the silliest predictions cited by Crossen:
• In 1911, Richard Lucas of the Royal College of Surgeons in England predicted some day human beings of the future would become one-toed. “The small toes are being used less and less as time goes on, while the great toe is developing in an astonishing manner.”
My biology teacher in high school must have read this prediction. He taught evolution and predicted the same thing.
• In 1925, Harvey W. Corbett of the American Institute of Architects predicted in 50 years automobile traffic will have virtually disappeared in large cities. Instead people would be shot through pneumatic tubes.
Corbett was not too far off considering the number of cities now with rapid transit systems.
• In 1942, the associate editor of Better Homes & Gardens predicted the housewife of the future would know how to repair radios, irons, lamps, washing machines and cars.
It’s not happening, at least not on a grand scale.
And here are some quotes from the past found during a browse of the internet:
“There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home.” — Ken Olson, president, chairman and founder of Digital Equipment Corp., 1977.
“This ‘telephone’ has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication. The device is inherently of no value to us.” — Western Union internal memo, 1876.
“The wireless music box has no imaginable commercial value. Who would pay for a message sent to nobody in particular?” — David Sarnoff’s associates in response to his urgings for investment in the radio in the 1920s.
“Who the hell wants to hear actors talk?” — H.M. Warner, Warner Brothers, 1927.
“We don’t like their sound, and guitar music is on the way out.” — Decca Recording Co. rejecting the Beatles, 1962.
“I’m just glad it’ll be Clark Gable who’s falling on his face and not Gary Cooper.” — Gary Cooper on his decision not to take the leading role in “Gone With The Wind,” 1938.
“The idea of a personal communicator in every pocket is a pipe dream driven by greed.” — Andy Grove, then CEO of Intel, 1992.
“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share.” — Steve Ballmer, Microsoft CEO, 2007.
“The truth is no online database will replace your daily newspaper.” — Clifford Stoll, Newsweek article entitled “The Internet? Bah!” 1995.
While it’s fun poking fun at the bloopers of others, I would be remiss not to mention one of my own failed predictions.
Garth Brooks made an appearance at the Paris rodeo early in his career, I believe in the late 1980s. Considering myself proficient in critiquing country music artists, my opinion of Brooks was less than encouraging.
“He might as well go back to Oklahoma where he came from,” I remember saying that night as my children rushed to get his autograph. “He’ll never make it in country music.”
So much for predictions.
Happy New Year.
