Jan. 6, 2021, will be a date remembered in U.S. history for all the wrong reasons. Rather than being noted for yet another successful exercise of American government, Wednesday will be remembered as a day of insurrection by a rebellious mob hellbent on preventing the American government from doing its constitutionally mandated work.
At the very moment the nation’s elected representatives in the U.S. Congress were performing their duties, and even as sympathetic lawmakers objected to the counting of the electoral votes from a handful of states, chaos erupted when a throng of people carrying American, Confederate and Trump flags overwhelmed police and breached the Capitol.
Lawmakers, staff members and others hid under tables and went into lockdown, including our own newly elected Rep. Pat Fallon. He said he broke off the stand of a hand sanitizer station to serve as a makeshift club just as those on the other side of the door to the House Chamber broke off pieces of furniture for their own clubs.
Guns were drawn, and a woman attempting to breach the chamber was shot and killed by police. Three others died in apparent medical emergencies. Police deployed tear gas. The Secret Service and the National Guard were called in to provide support.
The assault on our nation’s Capitol was anything but patriotic. Patriotism was found when Congress returned to do its duty after police regained control of the Capitol, and lawmakers did not stop until their duty was done.
Blame for the riot is now being cast in all directions and from every camp, but the responsibility for what happened Wednesday falls squarely on the shoulders of those who participated. The FBI is now seeking information to identify those who instigated the violence. They will be held accountable for their actions, regardless of whether they are supporters of President Donald Trump, Antifa or the Black Lives Matter movement.
It’s easy to blame what happened on the national rhetoric about the presidential election, but rhetoric has a constant presence in our lives. It comes to us from our elected leaders, our choices in media and news, and our friends and family. This editorial is rhetoric. But similar to a gun in a house, it can’t do anything alone. It takes a person to act. Those who acted Wednesday did so in an embarrassingly unpatriotic and unlawful manner.
Our Constitution tells us how we should fight for America, and nowhere does it call for bloody insurrection.
Klark Byrd
