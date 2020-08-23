"We’re living through a science experiment.”
Those were the words Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde shared with the Rotary Club of Paris United on Thursday as he spoke about the hospital and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hyde was responding to a Rotarian’s question about the reporting of the number of coronavirus cases and why there are discrepancies and corrections.
What it boils down to is this: For the first time in history, the general public is able to view the real time statistics of disease spread in a way that wasn’t possible before the internet connected us all. Similar tracking methods are employed for keeping tabs on the seasonal flu, but the public is usually treated to only seeing monthly or seasonal results once all the tabulating is done and all the statistics have been doubled-checked.
But with Covid-19, the public has been invited to watch the tabulations as they happen. The numbers reported, including those on the front page of this newspaper, are not final counts. They’re preliminary, which is why one county’s numbers may go up one day and then go down some the next.
The fact that mistakes are caught and corrected should increase the public’s trust in our public health officials.
We should also follow the officials’ example by watching trends rather than having knee-jerk reactions to number spikes. For instance, when antibody test results started being counted toward the overall Covid-19 cases, the total number of cases since testing began in March experienced a jump, but so did the number of cases considered recovered because antibody tests confirm the person had the virus, but are no longer infected.
The number to watch is the number of active cases, which has been rising in Lamar County. On Aug. 7, there were 125 known active cases in Lamar County. By Friday, that number had increased to 209. But in Delta County, there were five active cases on Aug. 7 but just two on Friday.
As Hyde pointed out, the process of reporting infections is part of the overall scientific process that is living through a pandemic.
Klark Byrd
