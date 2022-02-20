Maureen Hammond made quite an impression at Paris City Council last week when she presented the 2021 Paris Economic Development Corp. annual report. And rightfully so. Attractive, articulate and intelligent, her very presence in a room demands attention.
Hammond hit the ground running when she took the job as executive director in August 2020, and she has demonstrated her leadership and communication skills to the utmost, bringing new ideas to the table and working with a most capable board of directors in fine-tuning the organization’s operations.
No one is more familiar with her abilities than board chairman Josh Bray.
“She is passionate about this community, she is genuine and her work ethic is strong,” Bray said. “More than anything, she has worked really hard to keep communication open between everyone she works with, putting all the pieces together.“
Hammond’s pride in the community she serves was no more evident than from her remarks at Monday night’s City Council meeting, and her skills in team building evident.
“I really feel like we are a community on the rise,” she said. “And that’s because of the partnerships and collaboration we have not only with the council, but the chamber, Paris Junior College and the county. And so thank you, for being such an awesome partner, and really making a difference. Everything you’re doing impacts us, and then the support you’ve given us and economic development has allowed us to do our job.”
Curious to know if others might have the same impression of Hammond as I have, I reached out to several people who work closely with her.
“She is a strong woman, strong in the knowledge of her field,” Paris Mayor Paula Portugal said. “She is a kind person in how she treats other people and that’s a strong combination. I think she has brought our EDC to the next level.”
City Manager Grayson Path had this to say.
“There is trust there, and I don’t just throw out trust easily; she has earned it,” he said. “She works so hard for our community. She is energized and constantly after the prospects that are out there.”
Most importantly, Path said, she realizes the importance of working as a team.
“If we are going to be successful in Paris, whether its EDC, the chamber, the county, we have got to work as a team, and she gets that,” he said. “I think her board loves and respects her and appreciates her expertise, her ideas. My council loves her as well and appreciates the work that she is doing.”
Paul Allen credited Hammond for “making a positive impact in the community.”
“I’ve enjoyed working with her in multiple areas,” the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce president said. “She is very driven and it’s evident in the work she is doing to help promote jobs.”
I agree with those who have had the experience of working closely with Hammond as she continues to lead an organization that ended the first year under her leadership on a positive note with nothing but indications of continued success going forward.
This community is fortunate to have someone of Maureen Hammond’s ability to lead the Paris Economic Development Corp., and I applaud the members of its board of directors who brought her to us in 2020 from Norman, Oklahoma. Our gain, Norman’s loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.