I’ve lost my voice, I’m afraid, though I do know where to find it. Unfortunately, it sounds like a bone going through a meat grinder, so I have chosen to leave it alone until it recovers. In the meantime, though, I have quite enjoyed not being able to speak — found it an almost jovial sensation.
I don’t have Covid-19 or any other symptoms, so losing my voice, while inconvenient in a communications industry, is scarcely any trouble at all.
A natural chatterbox from the day I was born, I never realized not speaking could have such a profound impact on my mental wellbeing. In James it says, “be quick to listen and slow to speak,” a concept I’ve always struggled with. Countless sayings exist about listeners vs. talkers, yet I’ve always been too busy talking to take such wisdom and apply it.
However, I didn’t realize how much I actually ramble each day until I found myself unable to at all! Especially when yammering to my friends or family, complaints come much easier to the tongue than thoughtful or listening silence.
But the joy, oh the joy of listening in silence! The time I normally would be talking about the random happenings of the day, I now spend listening to fascinating stories from other friends or family. Not worrying about what I will say gives me time to follow the body language of the person I’m ‘speaking’ with, to listen deeply to both what they are saying and what they aren’t.
When I do speak, I choose my words carefully, removing much of the redundancy that commonly snakes its way into my dialogue. I’m left with one thought and one chance to say it as clearly and concisely as possible. Others appreciate that I think, because I’ve noticed significantly fewer bored or dozing expressions. Then again, they may have just been trying to understand what I said and nodding politely when they couldn’t.
My general contentment and happiness has soared. I can think of no other reason to explain it. I’ve had an incredible wellspring of ideas bottled up in my head the past few days, which means I’m more likely to write them out instead of saying them. Like with most things, when I say something out loud, it disappears, but when I write it down, I can perfect it in the language and imagery I use. I’ve written way too many poems and short stories this week.
Ironically, I’ve also begun reading a book on communication and leadership called “How to Win Friends and Influence People in the Digital Age.” I’ve learned a lot about the art of connecting with those nearby, engaging with and meeting people where they are at. Even with only a week and a half left in Paris before I return to college, I’m excited to implement the strategies and techniques in my personal and professional environments.
Ultimately, I consider the week successful. One might even consider me giddy at the mere prospect of being unable to speak. An odd and interesting phenomenon, but I think the perspective change I’ve had this week will continue to influence me far into the future.
