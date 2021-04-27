I get all kinds of stuff sent to me in the email; some I can and do use in the course of doing my job, some is utter junk. Some is of no real use to me as a journalist for The Paris News, but it’s interesting enough, well-written enough or just flat-out weird enough that I find it interesting and will probably read it before it gets thrown in the trash and its address added to the email program’s “preference-trash” list.
One such email lately received was from a self-styled expert on how to get a job in the music industry. It included a brief retelling of how this woman turned her “love of music” into a successful, fulfilling career in the technical end of the Nashville music industry.
The mail delivered a set of suggestions that seemed far less specific to becoming a star in Nashville than becoming a steadily employed worker in any of a wide range of professions:
Be present: Learn from anyone who offers anything they are willing to teach you.
Listen: There’s always something new to learn.
Don’t fear failure: Be willing to try new things and don’t get discouraged if it doesn’t work out.
Be patient: Crummy little jobs have to be done, so be prepared to pay your dues and work your way up to better assignments.
Apply what you know: Be prepared to adapt and to pivot when it is called for.
Be persistent: If at first you don’t succeed, just keep at it and work even harder.
What was interesting to me about the letter was it was about getting a job in the music industry, not about becoming a “star” in the music industry.
As a journalist, over the years, I have talked with and written about a lot of people who are trying to become “stars” in one of the many different fields of entertainment. Some have indeed done just that. Others have been stymied in their efforts. Most have found some sort of middle ground for their aspirations, still performing in some way, but still, after so long, not quite breaking through to the “big time.”
The saddest stories are those from the people who call and excitedly tell me they have been “signed” to some sort of an arrangement, and they will very soon become “the next big thing” in the industry. It never takes very long to find out that these aspiring artists have been persuaded to pay some company a lot of money to “promote” them, “guide” them, to get them on the charts and make them an overnight sensation, a rising star, a hot property.
I have told too many wishful wannabes they are being bilked. They might see some of their efforts get some attention, I tell them, but it never lasts any longer than it takes for the money they gave to this company to run out. Too many of them didn’t take my warnings seriously.
I wonder how many of the aspiring stars I have talked to over the years are still working in the music industry, not on stage, but behind the scenes, in jobs that will not get them the adulation and the acclaim they were seeking?
The tips I listed above are all — actually — applicable to getting into the music industry, as a performer: Keep at it, keep learning, keep adapting. It’s just this: There are a lot more opportunities for people behind the scenes in the performing arts than there ever will be in the spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.