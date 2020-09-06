I recently wrote about visiting with my grandson about his university’s first year required diversity class. I shared my concerns about the textbook being used and the class in general. The more I study the textbook, “Teaching for Diversity and Social Justice,” the more concerns I have. Many colleges and universities are requiring a diversity class. Let me share some of my reasons for concern.
In the preface’s first sentence are these words: “helping people to understand and critically analyze multiple forms of oppression in the United States.” So, right out of the chute you’re being portrayed as a victim of an oppressive country.
I find so much in this textbook that patriotic Americans would find offensive. Let me share with you the chapter Classism. Classism is defined as “prejudice of/or in favor of people in a particular social class.” This chapter divides us all into classes such as, ruling class, owning class, professional class, middle class, poverty class and working class. It explains how some classes exploit and dominate others, and how the government has fanned the flames of class warfare in the United States.
On page 232, we find these sentences: “Historically, religion was used to justify economic exploitation. The presumed superiority of Christianity was used to justify the murder and exploitation of Native, black, Sikh, Muslim, Chinese and Japanese people.”
Also in the Classism chapter is the section on “Myth of Meritocracy.” What they are saying is that “the American Dream” is a myth. Free markets and Capitalism are just examples of domination and exploitation.
If you watched the Republican Convention, you saw a number of people speak about how they and their family did achieve “the American Dream.” One Black congressman described how his family had “come from the cotton field to Congress in one generation.” Also, there was the businessman from Florida whose family had immigrated from communist Cuba with nothing. He said he had heard before the promises of free education and free health care from Castro before he took power.
As parents and grandparents, we must realize that leftist progressive radicals are in control of many colleges and universities. Blaming America first is not a new idea. “Hey, hey, ho ho, Western culture’s got to go” was chanted at Stanford University in 1987. This week on Fox’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” it was announced that Washington & Lee University would offer first year students a course titled “How to Overthrow the State.”
Patriotism is no longer taught in the public schools, colleges and universities in this country. Millennials and their children, Gen Z, have grown up with no sense of patriotism or history of our wonderful country. They know nothing about the price this country paid for defeating Nazism, fascism, communism and Imperial Japan, not to mention radical Islamic terrorism. Many know nothing about capitalism or the benefits of a free market.
This sounds to me a lot like the socialists’ idea to divide and destabilize our country. We know who the politicians are that support these ideals.
