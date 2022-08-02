Politics is such an ugly subject these days, full of frustration and fear and painful emotion, that many people I know would just rather not deal with it; would rather turn their faces away and throw their hands in the air and mutter such things as “I don’t know any more,” and “I don’t care.” I know I have felt that way before, many times, especially lately.

Politics these days is fraught with lies and hatred and intransigence, with too much potential violence and turmoil for a lot of peoples’ peace of mind. The willingness of many people to adamantly reject any stance but their own, to flat out deny that any truth but the truth they believe in is the only way to go, is at the heart of all the ugliness.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

