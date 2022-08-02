Politics is such an ugly subject these days, full of frustration and fear and painful emotion, that many people I know would just rather not deal with it; would rather turn their faces away and throw their hands in the air and mutter such things as “I don’t know any more,” and “I don’t care.” I know I have felt that way before, many times, especially lately.
Politics these days is fraught with lies and hatred and intransigence, with too much potential violence and turmoil for a lot of peoples’ peace of mind. The willingness of many people to adamantly reject any stance but their own, to flat out deny that any truth but the truth they believe in is the only way to go, is at the heart of all the ugliness.
Compromise seems to have become a dirty word, these days. “All or nothing at any cost” is the norm. One side wants what they want and the other side is dead set against that happening, at all. As a result, frustration grows and fear erases everyone’s ability to think beyond their biases and bigotries, and the hatred grows faster and deeper and more virulent.
Nothing gets done when both sides are nose to nose and interested only in shouting at each other.
That is why nothing gets done in politics these days. The fear and distrust in politics at all levels these days keep everyone from seeing the problems, large and small, right in front of our faces that need to be fixed. And it’s this atmosphere of distrust and hatred that greedy opportunists live for, on all sides of any issue.
When both sides are locked in battle against one another, the greedy, the criminals, the soulless ones who don’t care about anything except their own gain, their own profit, or power, or pleasure, can do as they please, regardless of who or how many get hurt.
People must stop wanting to be the only ones who are right at everyone else’s expense. People must be willing to work together to get things done in an orderly and timely fashion and benefit the most people overall, not just their sides, their clubs, their cliques.
That’s why I was interested in reading that Americans on both sides of the political spectrum have recently announced they plan to form a third party, separate from the Dems and the GOP, a party they hope will appeal to the “moderate, common-sense majority” of Americans.
Republicans and Democrats, several dozen of them, some of whom have already renounced their former political ties, recently announced they are forming what they are calling the Forward Party. The phrase they used was “Not right, not left, forward.”
The Forward Party, they say, will be focused on issues that include guns, climate change and abortion with an emphasis on a moderate, centrist approach. They also announced they will advocate ranked-choice voting and open primaries, the end of gerrymandering, and nationwide protection for voting rights, according to media reports, and plan to spend the next few months building the party toward getting moderate candidates on ballots, candidates who are — hopefully — more interested in getting work done for the people they represent than they are in pandering to the extremists who are swamping the workings of politics at all levels with their vitriol and hate.
I plan to pay attention to this new party in the coming days. I hope to hear more from these folks, ideas that will bypass the shouting and swearing and get straight to the business of running our country effectively and efficiently, without disenfranchising people who have done nothing wrong but be different in some blowhard politician’s opinion.
I urge everyone who wants the ugliness and the strife to come to an end to do the same.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
