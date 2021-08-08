I think everyone can relate to having a “junk drawer” somewhere in the house. Bathroom junk drawers might be the most interesting as they seem to accumulate hotel shampoo bottles, errant cotton swabs, empty toothpaste tubes and almost always old pills. Are they any good? The antibiotics you never finished from 1997, the extra pain pills from the shoulder surgery in 2003. Surely some of these have to still work if you’re in a pinch, right? What do these dates even mean?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been requiring expiration dates on medications since 1979 and placed the burden of proof on the drug manufacturers. Long-term shelf life studies can be money and time consuming, so most manufacturers chose to set shorter timelines for expiration when seeking approval, usually between one and five years. Unlike expiration dates in other areas of life, the medication in question isn’t necessarily dangerous after the printed expiration date; it just cannot be guaranteed to be as strong as what is listed on a label.
In addition, in 1985, certain pharmacies were instructed to modify expiration dates on medications to one year after filling. The thought is that once the pills were removed from their original packaging in the temperature-controlled environment of the pharmacy and ended up in humid medicine cabinets or hot glove compartments, a one-year timeline was a reasonable expectation for drug potency.
Adding yet another variable to the equation is that the FDA allows for “reasonable variation” in prescription medication, meaning a pill can have between 90% to 110% of the active ingredient listed on the label. (As an aside, this might be one reason why people prefer one manufacturer over another — even with generic prescriptions.)
Let’s allow the U.S. Air Force to come and rescue us. Sitting on over $1 billion worth of expired medications in 1985, the Air Force conducted a study with oversight from the FDA concerning the potency of about 110 different drugs. In the end, they were generally good for about three years after the printed expiration dates.
Not all of them, though, and I think this is the more important takeaway. Tablets and pills were generally more stable than liquids or creams, and the environment in which they were stored made a considerable difference. Cool and dry climates seemed to maintain medication strength, while hot, wet environments ruined many medications.
Multiple similar studies have been conducted since, and almost all of them have identical results. Hundreds of millions of dollars are wasted each year as hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacies throw out expired medications. One of the current pushes in certain branches of research is an effort to modify shelf-life dating to more accurately reflect medication potency and help reduce health care costs.
The bottom line is that if you find an old prescription in the bathroom drawer, it’s probably OK for a few years past its expiration date. Use common sense, and consider the condition you are trying to treat. An old allergy pill that doesn’t work might leave your nose running for a few hours, while an old Epi-pen stored in the heat can mean the difference between life and death. As always, feel free to ask a trusted health care professional if you are not sure.
