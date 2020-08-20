The Republican Party advertises that they are the party of fiscal responsibility.
And yet, during my lifetime, Bill Clinton ran on a platform of “Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!” When Barack Obama was elected, the country had just fallen off a financial cliff. Banks were failing and the housing market had collapsed. We weren’t sure if there would be money in the ATM when we tried to make a withdrawal. Right now, our country is in the direst financial position since the Great Depression — for ordinary people at any rate.
The common denominator in each of these crises is that the Republican Party was in charge when they occurred. This does not appear to me to be “fiscal responsibility.”
Once again, we need a change. If what you’re doing is not working, don’t keep doing it. Vote Democrat!
Emily Eikner-Austin
Honey Grove
