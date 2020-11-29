I chuckled while taking a picture of my three youngest kids playing “Super Mario Bros.” on Thursday. I knew immediately it was a scene my mom and aunt had to see. “Nothing familiar about that, hm?” I said in a text.
The picture brought back a lot of memories for them and for me. Some of my favorite holiday memories involve visiting Aunt Barb’s house in Baltimore and playing “Super Mario Bros.” and “Duck Hunt” on the original Nintendo. My cousin, Beth, would share the paddles with me and my little sister as we gamed for hours on end. It kept us out of the adults’ hair and out of trouble.
Growing up, we had to get that gaming fix at Aunt Barb’s house because we didn’t own a Nintendo. We didn’t have a video game system at all until Christmas 1990 when my mom bought us a Nintendo GameBoy to share.
Gaming is a big part of my household, and we game on everything from tablets to consoles. We have different tastes for games. I like to play first person shooters like “Call of Duty Mobile” or action-adventure games like “Spider-Man: Miles Morales.” Krystle likes cute, addicting games like “Sims 4” and “Animal Crossing,” with the occasional action-adventure like “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” Charlie loves world-building games like “Minecraft” while Annalise loves social games like “Roblox” or “Rec Room.” Willow likes silly games like “Human Fall Flat.”
Suffice it to say, we have a decent library of games in my home, and that’s not counting the hundreds of titles we can stream through PlayStation Now. Despite all of that, the one game my kids couldn’t tear themselves away from on Thanksgiving was “Super Mario Bros.” on Krystle’s Nintendo Wii. Sometimes they couldn’t quite get the timing of a section down, and that’s when they handed the controller over to me. They cheered me on as Mario ducked, jumped and fireballed his way through the levels.
It’s amazing how an 8-bit game released in 1985 has had such staying power. “Super Mario Bros.” helped revive the video game industry after it crashed in 1983, and it popularized the platform gaming genre.
I had a lot of fun playing the game again after all these years, and it was a joy to share it with my kids. “Super Mario Bros.” has yet again become part of a treasured holiday memory.
