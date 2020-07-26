Paris’s boards and commissions have been transitioning this month, saying farewell to retiring members and welcoming new ones.
Assigned to both the Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors and the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission, I’ve observed transitions for several years now.
I want to express my appreciation to all who volunteer to serve on these important extensions of city government. Along with Paris City Council, it is within these boards and commissions decisions are made that affect us all.
To Timothy Hernandez and Marion Hamil of the economic development board, I join remaining directors Shay Bills, Dr. A.J. Hashmi and Mihir Pankaj in expressing my appreciation.
“Your contributions to this board will have a lasting impact on Paris,” Bills said at a Tuesday meeting.
In an earlier conversation, Pankaj credited the two men for “leaving the PEDC in better shape than they found it.”
“I’d say that they’ve seen the EDC go through many phases during their time, but those challenging times have helped get us to where we are today,” Pankaj said. “I truly believe that they have made the board better.”
On Tuesday, Hashmi expressed appreciation for the diverse opinions the two men brought to the board.
“We agreed most of the time, but when we didn’t, it doesn’t mean either was right or wrong,” Hashmi said. “That is the beauty of having people on the board that have diverse opinions. I want to thank them tremendously, and think they did a fabulous job.”
To Keith Flowers, James O’Bryan and Rick Hundley, I personally thank you for your time on the Planning & Zoning Commission where major decision-making begins with regard to how Paris grows and develops.
Earlier this month, at the new commission’s first meeting, more than 50 people showed up to protest a zoning change request.
Newly elected Chairman Chad Lindsey, who has a year’s service on the board, did a good job navigating through the two-hour meeting. He was quick to say, however, that he particularly missed the service of outgoing Chairman Keith Flowers.
“He made it look so easy,” Lindsey said publicly.
Lindsey is wise in his decision to offer some in-service training for the three new board members who now are charged with filling the shoes of some experienced commissioners.
Bringing new blood into the city’s decision making process is always good, and our city government is wise to stagger board appointments. I am sure these three new commissioners will learn the ropes soon as they are guided by the four experienced members of the seven-member board.
