What does freedom mean to you? Saying what you wish? Practicing the religion of your choice? Protesting the government?
Americans enjoy many, many freedoms, all of which have been fought for and protected by our current and retired military members. Our gratitude should be as large as their sacrifices.
Wednesday was Veterans Day. To help celebrate and to show gratitude, The Paris News compiled its stories and profiles written about local veterans between 2019 and this year. The collection is available to view on TheParisNews.com. Featured veterans include World War II veterans Geraldine Clifford, John Whitney and Wesley Graum; Iran-Iraq War veteran Reginald Hughes; Vietnam veteran Ronnie Morton; and Cold War veteran and Red River Valley Veterans Memorial founder Doug Weiberg. There’s also stories about Quilts of Valor recipients, American Legion Post 199 and Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 3990.
The Red River Valley region is rich with men and women who served their country. Thank you, all.
The nation has long recognized that when its sons and daughters raise their hands to pledge themselves to America’s defense, they are making a sacrifice. Veterans Day has been an annual observance on Nov. 11 since President Gerald Ford sign it into law, but its roots go deeper than that.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to “be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory…” Over time, the day became known as Veterans Day, and it became a day to be filled with pride in the heroism of those who served the country. The observance was briefly moved to Oct. 25 until Ford’s signature on that 1978 law.
While we observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, truly every day in America is Veterans Day. The very foundation of our freedoms is the service of the men and women who answer the call. We can show our thanks by cherishing our freedoms and exercising them regularly.
Our freedoms come at a great price. They are envied by many and challenged by some, but they are protected by the best. Thank you, vets.
Klark Byrd
