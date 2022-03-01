Reavis Z. Wortham has released another book, and he has shared with his fans in Paris that he has plans to begin another series of stories.
Wortham, a Paris native, retired educator and long-time column writer for The Paris News, was in town Saturday at the public library for a book signing for the latest in his Red River Mysteries series, “The Texas Job.”
Of course, I was there. Even if I hadn’t been covering his appearance for the paper, I would have been there as a fan. Wortham is fun to sit and listen to as he tells tales about writing and about his and his family’s history in Lamar County.
“I could talk and talk for hours once I get started,” I’ve heard him say many times over the years. It’s true. I’ve never heard him run out of stories. He’s a born storyteller and will sit as long as he can while visiting with fans.
Wortham writes like he talks. It flows out of him. He has told me he never plans what he is going to write, outside of a general idea of the subject he wants to address. He says he sits and starts writing and the story just comes.
“While we were all locked down a few months ago, I fell asleep one night and dreamed a whole book,” he told the small but devoted coterie of fans who had gathered to listen to him on Saturday. “I woke up, sat down and wrote in one go.”
On Saturday, Wortham was accompanied by his wife — the one he refers to as “The War Department” for all his longtime readers — who kept him straight on a few names, dates and titles as he talked. Also in the crowd were several of Wortham’s friends and long-time acquaintances, faces I’m accustomed to seeing at all of the book signings I’ve covered over the last few years. His stories about growing up in and around Chicota have struck a deep chord with people who have lived around here for most of their lives and who have family roots that go as deep — or deeper — than the author’s. At each signing, he will reminisce with someone who knew his grandfather, a Lamar County constable, back in those days, or someone who remembers what is was like to live in rural Lamar County in the days the Corps of Engineers was building Lake Pat Mayes and houses that did have a phone were sharing party lines with their neighbors.
After several decades of writing columns for The Paris News and other publications, Wortham branched out with a series of novels based on his youth and on the stories he heard from his family and the neighbors in the rural area they lived in along the Red River bottom lands, including the hard times and the sometimes unsavory actions of the residents. His books were well received almost immediately, and he received several literary awards for his works. Then he began to write books set in contemporary times, action tales of today’s Texas Rangers, that left the Red River Valley behind. His latest book is still set in the Red River area — somewhat — and explores the youth and early career of a peripheral — but fan-favorite — character in his first series. It has garnered good comments from some of the industry’s most prominent reviewers.
Wortham also told his audience Saturday about a new series of books he’s working on and about buying property north of Paris, very close to his old stomping grounds in Chicota. He also told of his adventures working as an extra during filming of TV’s “1883” in 100-degree heat, wearing a wool three-piece suit and a derby hat. He did make it into the show, barely, but he also got to meet Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw.
If you like a good story, told very well, you should be reading Reavis Z. Wortham. His books are online and are available at the Paris Public Library. You should also come to one of his book signings and hear him in person. It’s well worth the time.
