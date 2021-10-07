This year marked the 20th year I worked the Red River Valley Fair with EMS Reserves. During that time, I admit there is one thing I enjoy the most — in addition to all those tasty fair foods, of course. That’s watching the fashions.
The fair seems to be a place for teens and young adults to see and be seen. And at that age, you want to be seen in the best light possible.
Over the years of fair-fashion watching, I’ve seen fads come and fads go. One improvement, to my mind, has been the slow decline in men’s sagging pants. I really don’t miss seeing guys walking like penguins, holding on to their pants.
Hair started out in women without a lot of volume, then proceeded to rise to the stars. For a number of years, the styles went higher and wider. Gel held locks in improbable places, spikes and swirls. Now it’s descended but the last few fairs have seen a big uptick in hair coloring. Neon blue, hot pink, orange and green bring variety to the hairdo.
Footwear has revealed some changes too. Athletic shoes in brilliant orange, yellow or green are considered normal for young men now. Some young women will always sacrifice safety for looks as they teeter along on gravel in high heels. Others are more practical and wear athletic shoes or heavily decorated flip flops.
I’ve come to expect various body parts to be featured more than others from fair season to fair season.
The ummmm, bosom, is a perennial favorite among younger women. There have been times I honestly didn’t know how things were kept contained. Eyes would swivel up and down the midway as a bevy of youthful bosoms walked by, threatening to escape captivity at any moment.
One of the main things about clothing over the last 20 years has been the advent of spandex. Things are just simply tighter. A lot tighter. Leggings have gotten more form fitting and the patterns bolder. Tops have shrunk. While the bare midriff of 15 years ago is mostly gone, the emphasis factor has increased exponentially.
For a year or so there was a flirtation with bared shoulders, then there were the heavily embellished, bejeweled jeans.
Somewhere in the past 10 years came the slashed jeans thing. Some are simply ripped but others are literally hanging together by threads. Couple that with the tight fit and patches of flesh sometimes puff out. I wonder how their legs look after they take the jeans off. Maybe a bit like a topographical map?
This year the emphasis was on the backside. Yep, the rear was clear. Very emphasized, outlined and even exposed by virtue of strategic slits and slashes.
Many girls have purchased jeans or shorts that are designed to lift and show off the gluteus maximus.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not criticizing. Someone who wore outrageously short mini skirts or huge bell bottoms can’t talk. No, I just find it fascinating how fashion evolves, devolves and changes.
What will next year bring? A return to natural hair? Stripes mixed with polka dots? Florals or stripes? Will the wedge shoe make an appearance again?
Whatever it is, I enjoy a glimpse into the world of the young and fashion conscious.The joy and pride, the importance of fashion consciousness is endlessly interesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.