I can truthfully say I have never picked up a copy of Vogue in my entire life. I am not “fashionable,” I freely admit it. So I’m finding the brouhaha over the recent Vogue cover featuring Kamala Harris more than little amusing — and a whole lot frustrating.
Vogue offered Harris the cover, a signature recognition in the world of fashion, I am given to understand. She and her “people” picked out two outfits for the soon-to-be first female, multi-racial vice president of the United States to be photographed in — the first, a traditional power suit in powder blue, the other a black trouser and leather jacket combo paired with Converse sneakers on her feet.
Harris’s “people” raised a stink when Vogue’s editor-in-chief, she of the perpetual oversized sunglasses, Anna Wintour, chose the jacket and “Chucks” over the power suit. They say they were “blindsided” by the choice and report they thought the blue number would be used. A number of media outlets have picked up the story with varying levels of outrage on the subject.
The Washington Post headline says the choice shows that “diminishing black women is still in fashion.” The Hollywood Reporter calls it “an issue of representation.”
Wintour herself issued a statement that she chose the more informal image of Harris for the cover because the photo captured her “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”
I, personally, think she looks great in the jacket, slacks and sneakers. From what I have read, she chose the outfit herself, from her own closet, and it is a choice she has made many, many times over the last few months on the election trail. She had been photographed many times wearing the exact same clothing in some combination or another.
When I look at this picture, I see a person who values sensible choices, practical choices; who chooses to be comfortable rather than be cliched; who knows what makes her happiest and what will keep her going and being productive through a whole lot of the kind of crap that simply being a female politician of color delivers to her every day. I see a person who chooses how she makes things work over how she looks doing it.
I agree with Wintour, who said “(It’s) an image of a woman in control of her life who’s going to bring us … the leadership that we so need. And to me, it’s just a very important, but positive, statement about women, and women in power.”
We need fewer people in power suits in charge, I say, and more people in comfortable shoes. We need people who are concerned with results rather than their image.
Women in menswear-inspired suits had their place and their time once, but surely we are beyond the need to worry about what any woman chooses to wear. Suits for women came out of a need for women to try to emulate men in order to make it in “a man’s world.” Surely women no longer need to pretend to “be” men in order to be accepted in any area of endeavor they choose. If that is what those who are upset about this issue are thinking, they are only proving how much of a problem we, as a society, still have with gender equality.
While I am not a woman of color, I am still a woman, and I applaud Harris’s accomplishments as a woman, first and foremost. I hope she continues to wear whatever she wants to wear, when and where she wants to wear it. She might, however, want to look at who she is calling on for advice on her image. Her “people” don’t seem to be on the same page she is on.
The first female vice president doesn’t need a power suit to be a powerful vice president. Now, that is an idea I am comfortable with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.