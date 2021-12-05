One of Lamar County’s brightest lights is now shining in Heaven with the passing of Marva Green Joe last week. A tireless servant, she will be remembered as a friend and as a champion of all, especially the youth of this community.
I first became acquainted with Marva when she served as trustee on the Paris ISD school board, and later as chairman of the Diversity Task Force, where she brought understanding during a time of great strife for this community. And then more closely, I grew to love her as she worked with pre-school children at Lollypop Learning Center.
For this tribute, I have called on those who knew of her service to the community best to give some insight into her contributions and her love for equality. Robert High, former Paris ISD assistant superintendent and current president of the Paris Chapter of the NAACP, credits her as being “a woman of great dignity and compassion.”
“Equality was her goal for all individuals regardless of race or socioeconomic background,” High said. “This was never more evident than when she entered Paris Junior College as one of the first African-American women to do so. The experiences she encountered there were not always pretty but tempered her for the causes she would later champion. Marva loved this community and worked tirelessly to make it a better place to live.”
Speaking at the celebratory mass on Friday, Marva’s close friend, Joan Mathis, talked about her many contributions to include the establishment of the African-American Arts Division at the Lamar County Historical Museum, the 12 years she served on the Paris ISD school board, her service to Meals on Wheels and her dedication to young women through her involvement with Paris Debs scholarship program and as a Girl Scout and 4-H Club leader.
“She used photos and her words to proclaim Dr. Martin Luther King’s belief that we do not always have to be violent to get something; you can work through the system to get it done,” Mathis said in paying tribute to the influence Marva had as a school board member, as a photographer and as a persuasive force with words both vocal and written.
“You always knew where you stood with Marva Joe,” said Mary Clark, a close friend and co-chairman of the Diversity Task Force. “She wasn’t afraid to speak out when she saw something wrong. Civil rights for all was a lifelong pursuit from her beginning with the YWCA’s integration of their programs and extending 40 years later to the Diversity Task Force.
“She always had ideas on what else could be done to foster good race relations and move equality forward. Marva wasn’t afraid to call out white or blacks when they weren’t doing right as a regular contributor to The Paris News with her thoughtful columns.”
I agree with Robert High’s accurate description of Marva Joe as a force to be remembered.
“Some people wish things were done. Marva got things done. She talked the talk, and she walked the walk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.