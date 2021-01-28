Mr. Trump,
To my knowledge, you were the first American president to ever refuse to concede an election loss. Shame on you!
There are eight or nine states that have voted by mail for years. During a raging pandemic, every American had the opportunity to vote by mail, but you scoffed at that and began your “rigged election” battle cry.
On Feb. 28, 2020, I watched your campaign speech, and you called the virus a Democrat “hoax.” On Jan. 17, 2021, your “hoax” killed the love of my life. Just prior to the election at another rally, you said, “Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid. By the way, on November 4, you won’t hear about it anymore.”
You lost an election Nov. 3. Republicans on the down-ballot did great. Donald Trump, it’s you the majority of America didn’t want in Washington another four years. The lies you spew about a rigged and stolen election have been gobbled up by so many of your “Trumpers,” as some have called themselves.
Recounts? You had them with no change in the election results. Your team of lawyers filed more than 60 failed court cases, state supreme court cases and two cases that went to the United States Supreme Court, a court shaped by you.
Donald Trump, it’s a shame someone in your young life failed to teach you how to lose in life. It’s a lesson as important as knowing how to be a respectful and grateful winter.
On Jan. 6, I was excited to watch the certification of the election. As your rally aired first, I was shocked by the speeches leading up to yours. Scary and sad that they continued the lies of a rigged and stolen election, and what your Trumpers should do at the Capitol to avenge your loss. Then you gave the final order to March to the Capitol and said, “you will never take back our country with weakness.” You said, “And after this, we’re going to walk down — and I’ll be there with you...” Those were your supporters wearing your MAGA caps, carrying your signs and waving your flags. The carnage began outside and inside the Capitol. Five people died. All while you watched it on television from the safety of your office. Shame on you.
Early in your presidency, you created your swamp of criminals and liars. I lost count of the federal indictments. Oh, but then you pardoned them.
You were going to abolish the Affordable Care Act. Thanks to your loss in the Supreme Court, that didn’t happen. In four years, still no Republican health care plan. Over and over you said Mexico would pay for your border wall. I believe this was your greatest lie. Americans will be paying for years for your wall.
Your final blow to Americans and the Constitution was telling your mob of supporters at the Capitol you were “proud” of them and they were “special.” Why don’t you just take them all to Mar-A-Lago with you?
You have divided our country, put democracy and every state’s safety in peril and turned Washington into a warzone. You lied and mismanaged yourself out of the White House.
Donald Trump, you don’t love America. You love Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.