The writing on the wall is pretty clear. After sitting through this year’s Lamar County budget hearings, it’s fairly obvious we are headed for a county-wide vote on a property tax rate increase as early as next year.
No one from the public came to any of the hearings on the county’s growing budget this year, an indication taxpayers are either satisfied with the direction our leaders are taking Lamar County or they lack concern in what is going on at the courthouse, and it’s so great that elected officials can pretty much chart their own course. Hopefully the latter is not the case, and there will be public discourse going into next year’s budget hearings.
Because not a single person showed up, discourse was missing from last week’s final public hearing on a $25.6 million budget that could take as much as $4.5 million from the general fund balance, taking it from $14 million to $9.5 million in one year. Granted the tax rate, now 36.08 cents per $100 valuation, has been falling in recent years due to rapidly increasing property values and a state mandate prohibiting government entities from increasing revenue more than 3.5% a year.
Indicators pointing to a tax rate increase next year were plentiful last week as elected officials talked about the cost of improving and maintaining county roads and the growing needs of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and those of an aging county jail. Maintenance of the historical courthouse, the old post office and numerous other county buildings requires constant and costly attention. The $4.5 million certificate of obligation commissioners approved this year is just a drop in the bucket in order to catch up on building maintenance and purchase road equipment and materials to begin, hopefully, a sustainable road-building effort.
What I heard from the four commissioners is they need more money for road materials, which keep increasing rapidly, and more workers than the six-man road crew they have had for the past 30 years. I understand estimates from the Texas Department of Transportation puts road-building costs at $1 million a mile to build state highways. Although county roads might not need the same type of reinforcement as a state highway, road building is costly, and the county has 861 miles to maintain.
While reminding commissioners of his need to grow his department both in numbers because of an increasing population and workload and because he needs to be competitive in salaries to attract and maintain good officers, Sheriff Scott Cass urged commissioners to let the people know of their needs and the money needed for good roads. I agree, more public discourse is needed.
A tax rate increase may be inevitable because of a growing population, unfortunately growing faster than an industrial tax base to support growth. Add the 3.5% state-mandated restriction on revenue growth without public approval, and you have the formula for a tax rate election.
