As I am wont to do on occasion, I was randomly googling some of the homegrown celebrities I have written about the other day and came across a wealth of happy news to pass on.
Paris’s own Metropolitan Opera sensation, tenor Jay Hunter Morris, is going back on stage later this spring, a little closer to home.
Morris is set to sing the role of Macheath in the Atlanta Opera’s production of “The Threepenny Opera,” which will open April 22.
“The Atlanta Opera Tent Series has a proven way of getting live performances safely to the hungry public once again,” he emailed recently after I reached out to him over the web. “It’s ... hard to imagine, I will sing again! And in front of people. I’ll also be joining them for their Imagine Broadway Concert.”
In his email, Morris wrote about how he, his wife and his son, along with a family friend from Atlanta, Georgia, where Morris lives when not singing at opera houses around the world, took to the road a few months ago to combat “a serious case of cabin fever” brought on by the pandemic.
“We’ve been ok,” he wrote. “We have dodged the proverbial bullet thus far. I will confess that virtual schooling a sixth grader is way harder than it looks! The role of math tutor has fallen to me and I am woefully ill-equipped. There has been weeping and gnashing aplenty, but like the rest of the world, we soldier on.”
Morris posted a link of a film he shot and stitched together while on the trip, which took place in October and November 2020.
“We joined our best good friend, who owns a chain of restaurants here in Atlanta, called “Souper Jenny,” he wrote. “She and Meg (Morris’s wife) dreamed up a ‘Kindness Tour,’ stretching over six weeks from here to the West Coast and back. We rented two RVs and saw all the greatest hits. We partnered with local farms along the way, bought their fresh produce and cooked soup for those in need. And they are many. It was sobering to see how many people are struggling so mightily these days. It made us mindful, and grateful for our many blessings.”
One of the stops on their tour was right here in Paris, where Morris grew up and where he still has family. He included video of his family as they visited the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial and mugged for the camera in front of Paris’s Eiffel Tower with Red Cowboy Hat.
The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/m7OB5v0K7HM.
D.J. Pierce, also known as Shangela, has been busy since last I was in touch with him. In September 2020 he was staying in Paris with family due to the quarantine restriction, but found a way to “glam it up” for the Emmy’s and get noticed by Vogue.com. At that time, he was looking forward to getting back to work on the HBO series he is co-starring in.
In December, according to his Facebook postings, he was performing in Guadalajara, Mexico, with a few days off in Puerto Vallarta to soak up some sun, before flying to Los Angeles to take in a Lady GaGa concert. He was back in Paris for the holidays, though, posting a number of shots of himself and his family. He also posted images of himself playing in the snow outside his grandmother’s home during the February winter storm and deep freeze.
Last month, he announced he had been named “Innovator of the Year” by an online gay-oriented magazine/newspaper.
One busy, busy person, that Shangela.
And local recording artist/songwriter Cas Haley is going back on the road, with concerts in Austin, Dallas and The Woodlands before breaking out of state lines and heading out to Nashville, Tennessee, and Decataur, Georgia. He will be singing music from his latest album, “All the Right People,” including his latest single “Kellie’s Song.”
Visit Haley’s website at cashaley.com and see what else he’s been up to in the last few months as he ventures away from his home in Lamar County and back out into the wider world.
Maybe you caught him on TV, on one of the local morning news shows out of Dallas back in January. I missed that, but it’s on his website. I wonder if that hat he’s wearing in the clip is the one Matthew McConaughey bought him a few months ago?
