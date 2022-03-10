Americans so far have overwhelmingly supported Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin. Something like 75 percent of Americans think Ukraine is the right side to be on, and Putin some other side — the options range from simply wrong to utterly malevolent.
Remarkably, that support crosses all the lines that tend to divide Americans into discrete, often warring, factions.
Likewise, large majorities of Americans have voiced support for tougher U.S. sanctions against Russia. The calls also cross those dividing lines and include the voices of many Republican voters and lawmakers.
Most of the support among rank-and-file Americans has been rhetorical, so far.
That changed this week when President Joe Biden did what many had called for and toughened U.S. sanctions by banning imports of Russian crude oil, certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal.
Shortly, we might, probably will, all be asked to put our money where our mouths have been.
The United States last year imported nearly 700,000 barrels a day of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia, according to a White House fact sheet.
Cutting off those imports would “deprive Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from U.S. drivers and consumers annually,” the White House argued.
Those billions would be used to help pay for Putin’s war against his neighbor.
The flip side, of course, is that Americans will be forced to pay more for gasoline and other fuels.
That’s a jagged pill to swallow, no doubt. Nobody welcomes another kick in the teeth after two years of COVID-19.
Rising fuel prices will burden Americans in many ways. They will erode our paychecks, make just getting to work cost more, make getting children to school cost more and make getting products to market cost more, to name only a few. They will burden the petrochemical industry, which is a significant part of the local economy.
It’s unclear how much fuel prices will rise and how long they will stay extraordinarily high.
In announcing the import ban, the administration said it had “committed to releasing more than 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve this fiscal year.”
And International Energy Agency Member countries agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude oil from strategic petroleum reserves.
Talks were underway with “energy producers and consumers on further steps we can take to ensure a stable global supply of energy,” according to the White House.
The administration also argued that domestic energy production is near record highs, while “thousands of drilling permits on federal lands” have gone unused, and warned U.S. oil and gas companies not to use “Putin’s war as an excuse for excess price increases or padding profits.”
This situation is another example of why we — this nation and the world — must work toward a post-petroleum future.
Immediately, though, the question for most of us is whether Americans have the fortitude to back our rhetorical support for right against wrong with something tangible, such as enduring some pain and suffering at the gas pump.
Some are betting we don’t have that fortitude. Our adversaries bet Americans are too weak, too divided, too ignorant and self-absorbed to endure much of anything.
They always have been wrong about that and there are signs they are so again.
Polls by the Wall Street Journal and Quinnipiac University released this week both show well more than 70 percent of all Americans support the Russian import ban.
That level of unity among Americans is a thing to behold and be proud of.
We should hold the line when the cost comes due.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.