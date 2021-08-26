When it comes to the law, language is everything. It’s a bit like making a wish with a genie — you’ve got to be careful what you wish for because the results might not be what you think they’ll be.
Such is the case with Texas Proposition 3, a potential state constitutional amendment prohibiting the limiting of religious services or organizations. Texans will have the chance to vote for or against the proposition that would amend Article 1 of the state constitution by adding this new section: “This state or a political subdivision of this state may not enact, adopt, or issue a statute, order, proclamation, decision, or rule that prohibits or limits religious services, including religious services conducted in churches, congregations, and places of worship, in this state by a religious organization established to support and serve the propagation of a sincerely held religious belief.”
The proposition comes after the state imposed recommended public health measures in 2020 to help slow the spread of Covid-19 to keep from overwhelming our medical facilities. Among those measures was a limit on capacity in buildings, which affected businesses and churches, as large group gatherings often became “super spreader” events.
The limits upset Texans who believed the government overreached its authority to enforce public health safety measures that affected churches. Their calls for the government to be hands off on church services resulted in Proposition 3, which attempts to enshrine in the state’s constitution any religious organization’s ability to congregate and conduct services.
The Pandora’s Box here is the word “services.” It’s likely meant to describe what we’d typically think of a Sunday worship — Christians gather in a church of their choice where they sit in pews, read from the Bible and sing hymns. Not only would the order put all churches above fire safety regulations, but Christianity isn’t the only religious organization in the state, and the word “services” covers much more than communion.
For instance, The Satanic Temple is a religious organization. It has a chapter in Dallas. It made headlines earlier this year for its billboard in Garland advertising about its “religious abortion ritual.” If Proposition 3 makes its way into the state constitution, there would be nothing the state or a local government could do to limit or prohibit that “religious service.”
With the lid on Pandora’s Box wide open, any group registered as a “religious organization” could use the Texas Constitution to justify anything it deems to be a “religious service” by a “religious organization established to support and serve the propagation of a sincerely held religious belief.”
Proposition 3 will put all religious organizations above the law.
The proposed amendment is a well intentioned offer to ensure the separation of church and state and the freedom to conduct religious services, but nothing should be above the law.
Klark Byrd
