As we move into a new season, this is a great time to reflect and plan our projects, travel excursions, outings, etc. This year, I actually participated in the recent election process for the first time. I must say, despite social media slander, I still enjoyed the experience, which provided the opportunity to address a serious social issue.
I want to talk about the blatant lack of regard for human decency on social media and why this is such a problem in society. To those who provided your personal attack on my character and integrity during my campaign, the social impact of your behavior is exactly why I am writing this article.
Who puts people in charge of deciding who to slander, degrade or intimidate on any given day through social media? Clearly, the words “free speech” were not designed to include freedom to bully.
Social media has so many awesome attributes, but has been abused under the protection of free speech. Recent media attention to behavior on social media from public officials, oversight committees, etc., clearly suggests there is not a universal agreement on how to address cyberbullying.
If you look up cyberbullying on the internet, a simple Google search will lead you to a plethora of information. These behaviors include intentionally posting detrimental information (such as false derogatory statements, pictures, videos) about someone. I realize the value of free speech, and I know that social media is a norm for many. However, the use of social media to defame, intimidate, silence or slander someone is cyberbullying. There is a point at which statements, pictures, videos, etc., can damage the character, image and integrity of an individual. Personal attacks can so seriously affect an individual, they may have serious damage to their career, family or even health.
I am starting a project to address cyberbullying on social media. There are plenty of programs about cyberbullying, but unfortunately not a universal plan to eliminate this problem plaguing society.
The first part of this project is to engage dialogue from groups and individuals to identify cyberbullying and to create a universal set of clear guidelines, rules, expectations of behavior on social media. Free speech is a wonderful thing, but there needs to be clear guidelines and better education to address differences with cyberbullying.
The second part of this project is to address how to eliminate unacceptable practices of cyberbullying through input from these open conversations to improve awareness, as well as clarify/address legislation or policies on cyber bullying.
Ultimately, with the timeliness of this project, better communication to address the need for a universal plan of expectations on social media behavior should result, at the local, state, and national level. I hope to receive input from many stakeholders in this project to make a significant contribution to our community, as well as other communities at the state and national level.
