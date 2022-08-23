Independent filmmaker Bryan N. Hadley met local cast members last week for the first production meeting in Paris for “The Haul Across Aswan,” a film he will shoot at locations across the state, including in Lamar County. I was invited to attend the meeting and I was not going to turn down the chance to learn firsthand about how films get made.
“The Haul Across Aswan,” is an epic World War II adventure, based on a true story, that begins in northeast Texas and ends halfway across the world, but is to be filmed primarily in Texas.
The four local actors who were at the meeting last week at the Plaza Theater were cast in the film during auditions held in June, as were two others who could not make the meeting, one due to a bout with Covid.
Hadley, whose family owns land in Lamar County where the filmmaker spent time as a child and where he visits often as an adult, had earlier sent all of the cast members copies of the 129 page script via email.
“It’s long, but it’s the best work we’ve ever done as far as a screenplay,” Hadley said at the meeting. “I expect some of it will end up being cut to keep the movie at about 3 hours.”
As Hadley talked with cast members from Paris, he was also connected by phone to another actor, also with ties to Paris, who was not able to be in Paris at that time. That actor worked with Hadley when he filmed “All Way Bent,” in Blossom in 2016
The director assured the local actors, two men and two women, that the film would be distributed to several streaming platforms, mentioning Hulu, Movies Plus and his own, privately owned platform, FriedTalk Flicks. He said his distributor in California is also talking to Amazon Prime and Netflix, a revelation that made more than one of the actors react with glee. Hadley’s current release, “Dans La Ville,” is already playing on Amazon Prime and generating revenue for the filmmaker.
After telling those assembled about the film’s leading man, Hadley discussed the shooting schedule, which is set to begin in October in Paris utilizing one of the local actors, after a short stint on location in Austin. He estimated that the other actors’ scenes would be shot soon after the first of the year and that the remaining actor, cast as an Egyptian, would film after that when the production moves to West Texas, near San Angelo, to film in a more desert-like location than can be found in northeast Texas.
Hadley said he is still seeking filming locations around the area, as well as personnel for the production, and asked those around him for advice and suggestions. He got several recommendations from those gathered.
The filmmaker, who has 60 short films and four feature length films to his credit, told his cast members he is investing in a big computer-generated special effects package for this film — for FX-heavy scenes that would be difficult to film with real locations and effects — and that the green screen work for those scenes, including a number of the Paris actors, would be done in Blossom, at a studio he has built on property his family has owned there since 1871. He predicted that several of the actors, who will all be on the production’s payroll, would be able to complete their scenes in less than a day.
Hadley said he is excited to be back in Lamar County, an area he considers “home,” for this film. He praised the area for its varied architecture, especially its abundance of brick buildings. He said northeast Texas is the only part of Texas that really gets four seasons, and an independent filmmaker can shoot in locations that can substitute for many different countries and locales.
“I am shooting scenes set in New Jersey right here in Paris, Texas,” he said. “Northeast Texas can sub for so many different types of places. I’ve been doing it for years, right here in Paris. I love this area. I plan to shoot films in Paris until my death.”
I’ve been telling people for years that we should be advocating for more film work here in Lamar County. It is very satisfying to hear a seasoned professional say the same thing. I will be reporting from the sets and the studio as this production continues, so stay tuned.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
