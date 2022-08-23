Independent filmmaker Bryan N. Hadley met local cast members last week for the first production meeting in Paris for “The Haul Across Aswan,” a film he will shoot at locations across the state, including in Lamar County. I was invited to attend the meeting and I was not going to turn down the chance to learn firsthand about how films get made.

“The Haul Across Aswan,” is an epic World War II adventure, based on a true story, that begins in northeast Texas and ends halfway across the world, but is to be filmed primarily in Texas.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

