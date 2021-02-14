I just wanted to pass on kudos to the Paris-Lamar County Health District and everybody involved with the Covid-19 Vaccination Program at the Love Civic Center this morning. It was well organized and staffed by professionals.
My wife and I signed up online as soon as we saw the information in The Paris News. Last week we were called to set an appointment, and this morning we were vaccinated. We were in and out in less than an hour including the 15 minute wait time afterward. It was quick, easy and painless.
Reagan Skaggs
Powderly
