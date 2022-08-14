Kudos to PRMC and Dr. Mark Gibbons for a successful surgery this past week. Before the surgery we heard lots of people say you need to go out of town for care and I just wanted go on record: I had the best of care right here in Paris with a local hospital and a local surgeon. From the moment I entered the hospital for pre-op care thru the day of surgery to recovery and dismissal a wonderful experience. Wanted to commend CEO Steve Hyde and his staff for the clean facilities, the kind and considerate staff and not be out of supplies as you hear news stories on daily. Thanks to Dr. Mark Gibbons and his staff for the excellent care and I am very proud of the medical care I received in our hometown!
