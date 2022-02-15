It used to be I had a chance to see most of the films nominated for Oscars each year — not always all of them; I do live in Paris, Texas, after all. Paris has never had more movie screens than it does now, not in my lifetime anyway, but the variety of films is still, often, sadly limited.
There was a time back in the mid ’40s, when Paris had six or eight movie houses to its credit, but in my lifetime, there have been two sit-down theaters and two drive-in theaters. Eventually, the twin screen movie house across from the college opened, but that was offset by the closing of first one, then the other, of the downtown movie houses, and the drive- ins, before the arrival of the eight-screen movie house out on the loop.
I used to see films that would not play on the big screen here in Paris when they would come out on the premium channels on TV — HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime — but those got expensive. I had to drop them to be able to afford to buy groceries and put gas in the car.
I’m poor, people. I like movies as much as anyone else, but I am just not made of money.
Over the years, it became easier to wait until new films were broadcast on TV, especially as the time from theatrical release to broadcast airing got shorter. Then, as videotapes and DVDs became more prevalent, that time was shortened even more.
I miss Blockbuster. Sigh...
These days, the movie theaters here still don’t screen all the Oscar nominees, especially the non-smash hit sort of films, the ones that are lauded for reasons beyond the number of explosions and the hot bodied actors who can’t really act. These days, so many of the nominated films are being shown on “streaming platforms” in the home rather than on big screens.
These streaming services have the same problems the premium cable channels have always had. They cost too much and the bulk of what you are paying for is not that one particular film or show you really want to watch.
I pay a lot for cable TV, and most of what I get is stuff I never — never — watch. I have to pay for multiple channels of junk I have no interest in so I can watch the one of two channels I do find interesting. People tell me I could get all the same stuff I love to watch on my computer without paying for all the channels I never watch, but that seems to me like a hideously large number of different passwords I would have to keep track of, and I just cringe at that thought.
Now, granted, the last two years of quarantine have kept me out of movie theaters, for the most part. This year’s nominees are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “West Side Story.” Out of these 10, I have only seen “Dune.” I had to psych myself up to see that one film, sitting as far away from other people as I could manage, all masked up and missing my favorite movie snack of a crunchy dill pickle, but it was worth it.
I really, really want to see “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” — Benedict Cumberbatch? Yes, please — but I do not expect they will play here. Oh, and I really want to see “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which is not a nominee for best film, but does have Denzel Washington, Francis McDormand and one of the Coen brothers directing. It’s my favorite Shakespeare play, and it’s filmed in black and white. What’s not to love?
•••
So, I’ve been thinking about starting a regular feature in my weekly column called “Things That Tick Me Off.” Here’s the first one: Idiots who shout at their cellphones in public, repeating the same few words over and over again because the reception on their phone is so bad.
